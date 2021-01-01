GAA's mid-January inter-county return date 'under review' due to rising Covid numbers

The January return to training for inter-county squads is currently "under review". Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The GAA's mid-January date earmarked for the resumption of collective inter-county training remains "under review" because of soaring Covid-19 case numbers.

For now, January 15 remains the earliest allowable date for county panels to convene ahead of the 2021 season – but even this is under threat following the rapid deterioration of the public health landscape over the Christmas period.

A full list of guidelines has been published on the GAA website today, advising clubs and counties on what activities are permissible and not permissible until further notice.

Individual training only is permitted for GAA clubs under Level 5 restrictions as well as current restrictions in Northern Ireland, with a blanket ban on any collective training by adult or underage teams, no club games allowed and GAA club grounds also remaining closed.

But Croke Park's latest position on the planned return of county training encapsulates the precarious position caused by Ireland’s third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The GAA's intention remains that collective outdoor training for senior inter-county panels only may recommence from January 15th," the guidelines outline.

"However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under review. If there is any change to this as a return to collective training date, counties will be informed as soon as possible.

"For the moment, senior inter-county players may train on an individual basis only in club or county owned gyms.

"No training is currently permitted for any other panels (eg, minor/U20). Further information on the completion of the 2020 minor and U20 competitions will issue in January."

Online Editors