GAA’s latest strategy group needs to be radical or redundant

Martin Breheny

GAA’s far-reaching 2034 report discarded without even being published

A general view of Casement Park in Belfast. The GAA still hopes to redevelop the venue but should it be planning for just one state-of-the-art stadium in each province? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

A general view of Casement Park in Belfast. The GAA still hopes to redevelop the venue but should it be planning for just one state-of-the-art stadium in each province? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Two reports on the GAA’s future were finalised within months of each other in 2018 but only one was published.

That report, catering for the next three years, could be best described as a house-tidying exercise.

