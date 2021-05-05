GAA’s latest strategy group needs to be radical or redundant

Two reports on the GAA’s future were finalised within months of each other in 2018 but only one was published.

That report, catering for the next three years, could be best described as a house-tidying exercise.

The report was presented without fanfare (or even a press conference) on a Friday afternoon in early-June at a time when the media were concentrating on the big championship games that weekend. It got little coverage, but then there wasn’t much to engage with.

A few months earlier, a more comprehensive and far-reaching document had been completed. ‘GAA Towards 2034’ was the result of extensive work by a committee chaired by John Carr, former INTO general secretary.

Its brief was to draft a blueprint for taking the GAA up to its 150th anniversary in 2034. Among the recommendations were: scrapping the provincial championships; paying allowances to inter-county players and managers; replacing provincial councils with regional councils based on population; creating ‘separate and distinct’ playing seasons for club and inter-county; amalgamating Management Committee and Central Council in a new Board of Directors.

For reasons which remain unexplained, the document was never officially published. Its findings were reported in the media but, as far as Croke Park were concerned, it never happened.

Was it the mere mention of paying ‘allowances’ to players and managers that made it so unpalatable? Or did the proposal to scrap the existing provincial structures – both for games and administration – frighten the traditional horses? Or could it be that urging a new governing model was seen as too radical? We’ll never know.

More than three years later, a new Strategic Review is under way, catering for the next five years.

“The purpose of the plan is to allow us to answer some fundamental questions about ourselves,” said director-general Tom Ryan.

Here’s a question. Why restrict it to five years, since issues such as population shifts are so complicated that they can’t be fully addressed in such a tight time scale? Surely it would have made more sense to set 2034 as the new target. Also, by promising to publish it by autumn, there’s a sense that it won’t have time to go into required detail.

The strategic group has a ten-strong steering committee and it’s also planned to consult widely. Hopefully, it will be more like the ‘Towards 2034’ document than the 2018 report.

No more bland, please. It’s time to be radical or redundant. As for key issues it needs to address, here are my top five . . .



STATE OF FOOTBALL

I suspect this may not even feature, but it should. There have been lots of reviews on rules over the years but there has never been an audit on the reduced entertainment value of the game. Many of the core skills are gone, squeezed out by the handpassing malaise which has infected the sport. Man-on-man contests are very rare, robbing the game of a big attraction point.

“For someone who comes from a sport where there’s not a lot of physical contact, he relishes the physical stuff,” said Scott Borlace, Brisbane Lions head of development, about young Dublin star, James Madden, who is progressing rapidly in AFL.

Even the Aussies have noticed that physical contact is largely gone from our game, something they couldn’t say 30 years ago.



THE DUBLIN QUESTION

Dominating the football championship is only part of the main issue. Of more concern is the challenge of how to run an organisation when one county has nearly 25pc of the entire population – south and north.

Short of splitting Dublin, which they would strongly oppose, there may be no solution but to scrap the inter-county model for football and concentrate on club action only. Radical yes, but possibly necessary, maybe not just yet, but at some stage in the future.

END THE PROVINCIAL SYSTEM

As recommended in ‘Towards 2034’, it needs to happen immediately both for games and administration.

REDISTRIBUTION OF WEALTH

The GAA has its own financial ‘Super League’ where the successful counties are able to raise lots of cash to fund inter-county squads, further widening the gap between them and the rest.

Counties with big revenue-generating capacity should get less of the GAA’s national cake. Also, limit the spending allowed on inter-county squads.

CRY HALT ON BIG STADIUMS

One main venue is enough for each region. Instead, there are four grounds in Munster alone with capacity of more than 40,000. It’s pure madness. Put down a marker straight away by declaring that funding for Casement Park will be contingent on revised plans for a 10,000-capacity stadium. Plan towards having one state-of-the art stadium in each province.

Excuse me for being cynical but...

AS the inter-county season approaches, grumbling about the impact of the ‘sin-bin’

and penalty sanctions continues to grow, especially in hurling.

Players and managers are nearly always against rule changes, except when their team loses out to wrongdoing by the opposition.

What’s especially comical about the complaints surrounding the ‘cynicism’ rule is the claim that it’s going to make refereeing more difficult.

It will, but do players and managers care so deeply for refs? Doubtful. It looks more a case of insincere concern to make a wider point.

Anyway, there’s little enough reason for teams to worry about the new regulations, especially in hurling where referees have been notoriously reluctant to apply long-standing rules relating to illegal hand-passing and over-carrying.

I predict it will be much the same with cynical fouling and that the number of penalties awarded under the new rule will be quite small.

Division 1 should go from 12 to 14

IT’S good to see Antrim hurlers back in Division 1, where they will begin their campaign at home to Clare in Group B on Sunday.

Laois are also in this group and it’s likely either they or Antrim will finish bottom and face a relegation play-off, almost certainly against Westmeath from Group A.

Last year, Westmeath survived a relegation play-off against Carlow, who will be strong contenders for promotion from 2A along with Kerry, Offaly and Meath.

Here’s a question: why the insistence on having only 12 teams in Division 1? It leads to a yo-yo promotion/relegation sequence for a few counties, which really isn’t serving anybody.

Surely teams in the 12-16 rating category should be incentivised by increasing their chances of playing in the top flight. Experiencing regular competition against better sides would be of more value than dropping into Division 2 and trying to rebuild again.

At the very least, Division 1 should be increased to 14, divided into two sevens.