The relationship between the CCCC and the GAA people of Ireland probably requires a safe word at this stage and that word should be seagull.

Even with an All-Ireland final beforehand between Antrim and Kerry, the seagulls were circling Croke Park on Saturday evening only minutes into the Leinster hurling decider. And, as everyone who’s anyone knows, those seagulls only show up when they think the stadium is clearing out.

With Galway and Kilkenny fighting for space on the pitch, the crowd spread out around headquarters with consummate ease, legs literally spread on Hill 16 as they lay on the steps beneath the sun. The top tier of the stadium remained unopened and swathes of the younger crowd made the most of the lack of ticket sales by enjoying quicker access to the bar as the game was being played out.

The match itself took enough criticism for failing to live up to the hype a Leinster hurling final commands but the event was on the back foot the moment we knew every person in attendance could have three or four seats to themselves if they wanted.

So on top of the echoes from the pitch around the mostly empty stands, the laughs from the concourse, and the general chatter you get when everyone feels a little further from the action, the seagulls circled overhead and added their chirps to the eeriness of the occasion.

And we’re going back there to do it again on Saturday, except this time it’s not for a Leinster final. This time, it’s for a round 2 qualifier match and, this time, it’s for two games involving two Connacht sides, a south west Munster county and a team who threatened to boycott the championship if their home match was taken from Newbridge and put in Croke Park instead.

It’s at this point an intervention would be necessary. The CCCC’s fascination with Croke Park is fine until it starts to affect loved ones and when GAA people are being dragged from coast to coast for a backdoor fixture, the habit is getting out of control.

They’ll tell you it’s okay, that they could quit any time they wanted, but, routinely, less than a third of the stadium is filled and they still come back for more. There’s no give and take in this relationship anymore because whilst there might be some economic benefits for the GAA to use its main stadium, the supporters and players aren’t getting as much back. Instead, they’re deprived packed houses and better atmospheres. They’re being made to travel and made to do it again if they win. And they’re battling with the price of accommodation in the capital all the while. For a city that has a never-ending capacity to erect hotels, none of them seem to be fazed by the competition, rather they’re just spurring each other on to spike the rates.

Somewhere along the way, those concerns are ignored as the Croke Park instinct takes over the CCCC and that’s a primal instinct. One that drives you to make bad decisions you regret later, like Roscommon playing Clare in Dublin. They call it a double header but if there’s no extra time in that first game, supporters who stick around will have the guts of 45 minutes to wait for Mayo v Kildare. And the game that actually might’ve been a better idea to have on as a double bill with Mayo v Kildare – Mayo v Kildare minors – that will get thrown to Sunday in Tullamore instead.

But maybe headquarters is a nice day out and, sure, we often hear the case made for good players who rarely get to show their talent in Croke Park. Is it not supposed to be like that though? Getting to Croke Park should be hard. Playing there should be rare. It should be the culmination of a long journey and big achievement, not an arbitrary setting to host a last-12 match along the way.

Especially when that so-called road to Croker is throwing up the same obstacles over and over. Armagh had just lost to Donegal and, after being handed a fixture with their neighbours Tyrone, now must face Donegal again only one game later.

Whoever made the rulings on the All-Ireland fixtures decided that repeat pairings from earlier in the championship wouldn’t be permitted in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. They would, however, for seemingly no real reason, be allowed in rounds 1 and 2 and I’m genuinely starting to wonder that, if Croke Park can’t be used, extra provincial battles are the only thing that could satisfy an addiction this strong.

If the front-facing reason is it wouldn’t be fair or balanced to have some counties avoid each other in the qualifier draw just because they’re from the same province, it’d do no harm if they used that logic from the start of the championship, where some counties already avoid each other because of the province they’re in.

Those ancient provincial lines drawn through an old map are still dictating a football championship years and years later – as if the island is so big that it simply has to be split up to make the logistics work. And those lines still leave us with a tournament that means some counties have to win four games to make it to the quarter-finals, whilst others only have to win two.

The provincial structures affect the standard of competition teams face and they breed too much familiarity. If they’re happy to group teams by province from the off, they should be just as happy to separate them when we leave the provinces and that way you could avoid Tyrone v Armagh, Armagh v Donegal, Cork v Limerick when the thing was supposed to be opening up.

You could inject more novelty into the Tailteann Cup – a brand new, shiny tournament that’s seen eight of its 13 fixtures produce same-province affairs already.

If the GAA has a fetish for Croke Park, their need for provincial action is simply a no-compromise. And like anything, these needs can be met, they can even be healthy in moderation. But right now, we’re enduring more provincial games than we agreed to and we’re sitting in empty stadiums at the other side of the country and it’s not clear why anymore.

It feels like only one party is getting any real pleasure out of this relationship and, when boundaries are pushed too far, it’s time to stop and check in on each other. It’s time to use the safe words. Seagull. Armagh v Donegal.