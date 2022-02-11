GAA’s Covid landing softer than projected as finances make strong recovery in 2021

Taken in totality, Covid has, in purely financial terms, cost the GAA €25.2m.

But measured against some of the starker projections that have been in the public domain – another €30m-plus figure on top of the €34.1m for 2020 when counties and provinces are factored in – the results announced yesterday point the Association on a significant path to recovery. The storm appears to have been weathered with a lot less water taken on board than expected.

Buoyed by State funding of €29.8m, some 44pc of all revenues, a surplus of €1.9m was recorded, even when a €5.9m loss on the Croke Park stadium account, normally a financial driver, was factored in.

There is little doubt that without that State support, combined with the €18.5m from 2020 and the rates reductions and employee wage subsidy scheme (€3m in 2021 between them) that many units in the Association availed of, the operation could have ceased to function.

“Without these supports remaining solvent would have proved almost impossible,” said Director of Finance Ger Mulryan in his notes to Congress.

But with gate receipts of €11.7m, courtesy of crowds returning in restricted numbers for championship games during the summer, and €26.2m in commercial revenues, including an 80pc dividend from 2020 commercial revenues to reflect the November/December championship games that year, Central Council had income of €68.3m for 2021, a lift of €36.9m on 2020.

The future looks a lot brighter even if Mulryan envisaged a five to 15-year period of repair for the €25m hole. But for now, with crowds back (league crowds are up by 30pc on 2020 in some divisions and seven concerts scheduled for Croke Park, in 2021 the expectation is that the recovery will continue to be robust.

And there will be much development, from coaching and games to infrastructural projects, to fund. The coaching budget was down to €5.7m in 2021 while the only significant infrastructure ‘spend’ was €12.8m on Páirc Uí Chaoimh that was an accounting transaction for an unamortised grant, €20m in total, previously pledged. But it was stressed in the notes that this was not an additional cash grant.

A new coaching and games development funding model is being finalised that will see direct funding to counties reach €12m, €9m of which will be distributed metrics determined by player (60pc), club (25pc) and participation (15pc) numbers with a further €3m being set aside for special projects.

Director General Tom Ryan did not specifically name Dublin, but acknowledged that one county would experience “diminution” when the new model is rolled out in the next financial year though any reduction is expected to be phased.

On Casement Park, Ryan, when asked, said the commitment to the project was still as strong as ever from the GAA’s point of view. “We need a ground that’s commensurate with the second city on the island and that’s our responsibility to deliver it so it will happen.”

Mulryan said other infrastructure projects would proceed cautiously and suggested St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge and Walsh Park in Waterford were well placed to begin construction ahead of Páirc Tailteann in Navan after that.

In his report to Congress Ryan expressed concern about future projects. “The sheer cost of building our playing and spectating infrastructure means that our traditional way of investing in these facilities is becoming obsolete. Our money simply won’t be enough to match our ambition.

“We need to look at alternative means of financing such projects and alternative models of ownership or facility sharing,” he wrote, citing The Dome in Bekan where Congress is being held as an example.

Ryan touched on a number of topics, among them the imminent release of a five-year Strategic plan that will have integration with LGFA and Camogie, refereeing and sustainability as its central pillars.

But meeting Minister Jack Chambers request, that 40pc gender representation of a sporting body’s management board, would be a challenge because many of the board’s members are elected democratically, not appointed.

“And of course we don’t govern women’s sports. I mention that not as excuses not to comply, merely simply to highlight a difficulty ahead,” he writes.

Refereeing also features with a call for greater understanding of the positions they find themselves in.

“During the year several referees received unwarranted abuse which had a profound effect on the people concerned, on their families and also on their colleagues. There is little understanding from the general public of the challenges of split second onfield decision making. We spectators, supporters, and media commentators must be very conscious of the language we use when criticising from afar.

“We don’t make things easy. Each time the playing rules are changed at Congress our referees are presented with major complications. Last year’s changes certainly increased the attention on refereeing performances. No referee will ever advocate for leaving the rules alone in the cause of an easy life.

“The games change and so the rules must too. But the least we can do is make sure the referee perspective is represented in such discussions and that the rules remain fit for purpose.”

Ryan also references the potential for ‘volunteer burnout’ becoming similarly topical as player burnout, stating that the “demands placed on the GAA officer are immense.”