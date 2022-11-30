GAA’s a-la-carte menu for age-grade crux allows more flexibility for counties

At last light at the end of the tunnel for a conundrum that has left the GAA between a rock and a hard place over the last 12 months.

A Central Council meeting in January is expected to give its backing to a suite of proposals that effectively gives counties a choice as to the sequence they want to organise their underage programmes in and where they want to draw the line with adult playing activity.

For the last few years the cut-off point, or decoupling, has been U-17 with underage grades moving to odd numbers, away from the traditional even-numbered sequencing that began at U-12 and ended at U-18.

The removal of U-18 as the ceiling underage grade led to claims, not backed by anything other than anecdotal evidence or a hunch it must be said, that players were being lost to other sports hand over fist. Still, from U-17 straight into adult games was a quite a leap for most.

Efforts to insert U-19 into the adult games programmes didn’t work for most. The calendar room just wasn’t there.

So a state of limbo existed for many in the 17-18-year old bracket – too old for underage, not sufficiently physically developed for adult football or hurling.

A Task Force – established in the wake of a Congress that hit something of an impasse on the issue last February – grappled with it for much of the summer and beyond.

But a trio of proposals now gives counties the flexibility to choose what suits their circumstances best. Essentially, they have decided that there should be no one-size-fits-all approach.

Ultimately, if a county wants to revert to U-18 as minor with players in their 18th year available to adult teams, they can do so again.

But there will be a number of guardrails associated with this proposal which are likely to find favour with some counties, predominantly in Ulster, which have yearned for a return to even numbered underage competition with decoupling at U-17.

A player in his 18th year would not be permitted to play adult games until after March 1 to avoid clashes with schools games.

The Task Force recommends that with this proposal there should be at least 60 hours between adult and underage games that a player is being asked to play in, a clause to help reduce the potential burden on the best players at this age who will be in most demand.

A consent form will also be mandatory under this proposal for parents, guardians and coaches to sign “to alert those involved to the risks around burnout/overtraining/overuse injuries for players in their 18th year playing with and training for multiple teams across the Youth and Adult games programmes,” the Task Force spells out in a note ahead of Saturday’s Central Council meeting.

Some of the bigger dual counties are likely to steer clear of this, given the potential fixture clashes that could evolve from this.

They’ve enjoyed the ‘clean’ fixture-making that decoupling provides.

The Task Force have put forward two other proposals for consideration, one of which maintains the current status quo of underage games at U-17/15/13 with decoupling at U-17. Galway are among the counties keen to continue with this format.

A third proposal allows for games to be organised at U-18/16/14/12 with decoupling at U-18 which would preclude players in their 18th year from playing adult games completely.

The Task Force has been engaged with counties on the matter for some months now and took feedback which, in the most recent note to Central Council delegates for consideration, says “as expected highlighted a variety of desired practice.

“Some of these fell within the parameters of the options the Task Force had put forward; however many expressed a desire to be allowed to return to even age-grades (U-12/14/16/18) while retaining decoupling at 17,” it reads.

If it is adopted as national policy in January, counties can apply their preference for the 2024 season.

At inter-county level, the Task Force is recommending that Central Council sponsors a motion to Congress to have All-Ireland U-19 inter-county championship in hurling and football instead of U-20 while maintaining minor as U-17.

The Task Force set out their reasons for this recommendation that:

t The change would be consistent with the findings of the Talent Academy and other reports, that U-19 at inter-county will mean less crossover for players at that age group with third-level games programmes than U-20.

t It will mean less crossover with senior inter-county panels (approximately 5pc of senior panels are U-19 annually as opposed to 10pc being U-20).

t Allows for U-19 inter-county to be played alongside senior inter-county championships if desired.

t The Task Force noted “significant support”, some 55pc at Congress earlier this year, for this change.