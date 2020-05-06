GAA will tell clubs and counties to keep grounds closed until July 20th at earliest

The GAA are to instruct clubs and counties to keep their pitches closed until July 20 at a minimum, deeming the risk of returning any earlier even for small group training sessions too risky.

July 20 was the date that the Government has indicated that sports like Gaelic games and soccer can resume for competitive activity provided spectator numbers can be limited and social distancing maintained.

The decision follows a conference call between county chairpersons and members of the GAA's Management Committee earlier today.

That conference call heard that the intention was still to play an inter-county championship later in the year but that club activity would come first, if and when a return to play was deemed safe.

The publishing of the roadmap last Friday evening gave hope that some activity, exercise and training on a small scale, could take place from May 18, phase one of the easing of restrictions.

But with no guarantees over social distancing being maintained, in line with public health advice, the GAA has adopted a cautious approach, keeping its facilities off limits for now. Insurance will not be restored until at least July 20, it is understood.

That will come as a disappointment for many players, underage and adult, who may have harboured the hope, following last Friday's announcement by the Government, that they could at least get going in less than two weeks time.

Phase one of the Government's plan allows for groups up to a limit of four to take exercise in public places, listing pitches, tennis courts and golf courses, from May 18 with small training groups allowed back from June 8, with the provision for social distancing to be made. But that is not now expected to apply to GAA teams and players.

The GAA is to set up a special committee to seek medical advice on a return to play.

Online Editors