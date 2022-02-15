GAA will stick with cashless turnstiles despite Ticketmaster glitch

The sun sets on Semple Stadium in Thurles during last Sunday's clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA will not be backtracking on their cashless ticketing model despite encountering a “technical error” which saw many spectators left stranded outside county grounds when Ticketmaster crashed just hours before Allianz Hurling League games on Sunday.

Sources close to the GAA insist that the numbers left without tickets were “minuscule” due to a website fault at international level which saw Ticketmaster go down worldwide on Sunday morning as many supporters tried in vain to book tickets.

This also meant that there were problems purchasing retail tickets through SuperValu and Centra, but it is understood that any facilities to purchase tickets at mobile kiosks outside grounds will not return despite a furore from some GAA fans.

A Ticketmaster statement said: “A technical error unfortunately impacted GAA ticket sales on Sunday – this was fixed by the team as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The GAA made the decision to go cashless from 2022 onwards having trialled it during club games amid Covid and director-general Tom Ryan insisted last that its development has been “positive”, although many supporters do not agree.