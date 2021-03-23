| 7.9°C Dublin

GAA will soon learn how many ‘players’ its broadcast market really has

Colm Keys

GAA commercial director Peter McKenna Expand

Eir sport’s sale of four Allianz League games for simulcast to RTÉ for four years from 2019 to 2022 inclusive was seen at the time as a good piece of business for all involved.

It gave eir Sport a decent windfall to offset what they had paid in the first place for the Saturday night rights in the previous five-year offering, provided RTÉ with a slice of GAA action between September and May for the first time in years and presented the GAA with a wider window of exposure for some of its flagship league games at a particular time of year that a paywall, naturally, narrowed no matter how many eir broadband subscribers had access to it as part of their package.

But two years on and it can perhaps be seen in a different light. Last week’s announcement from the broadcaster that it was reviewing its options and would not be taking part in any of the latest rounds of sports auctions was a blow to the staff, first of all, but also the Irish sports market which had benefited from Setanta Sports programming prior to the 2015 sale.

