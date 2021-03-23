GAA will soon learn how many ‘players’ its broadcast market really has

Eir sport’s sale of four Allianz League games for simulcast to RTÉ for four years from 2019 to 2022 inclusive was seen at the time as a good piece of business for all involved.

It gave eir Sport a decent windfall to offset what they had paid in the first place for the Saturday night rights in the previous five-year offering, provided RTÉ with a slice of GAA action between September and May for the first time in years and presented the GAA with a wider window of exposure for some of its flagship league games at a particular time of year that a paywall, naturally, narrowed no matter how many eir broadband subscribers had access to it as part of their package.

But two years on and it can perhaps be seen in a different light. Last week’s announcement from the broadcaster that it was reviewing its options and would not be taking part in any of the latest rounds of sports auctions was a blow to the staff, first of all, but also the Irish sports market which had benefited from Setanta Sports programming prior to the 2015 sale.

From PRO14 games to League of Ireland and club and league GAA action, what might be called the ‘middle tier’ of the domestic market has been well served by TG4 chiefly but also eir and before that Setanta.

It’s too easy to forget that the domestic TV sports market is quite small and that turning a profit, when considerable outside broadcast costs are factored in, must be a challenge.

Read More

Eir Sports have acknowledged that they have found the pandemic challenging financially with the loss of revenues from pubs a massive hit.

In that respect, the expected departure of eir Sport, breaking that chain with Setanta Sports from the Irish market unless there is a buyer on the horizon, will reduce the platforms considerably for some of the niche products they have cornered.

No doubt RTÉ will continue to build back up its portfolio of games and having also taken over eir Sport’s rights to show club games in 2019, picks three and four after TG4 have taken one and two on a weekend, they will look to extend their catalogue of spring league games on Saturday nights, provided there is still a league as we know it in the future and it hasn’t been propelled into the summer as a basis for the championship. But just as TG4 were often prepared to broadcast three games on a Sunday afternoon, two with deferred coverage, eir Sports could show four on some opening nights of the league, as they did in 2018 simultaneously on their two channels. The scale of that gap in the market will be difficult to fill.

For rugby, soccer and GAA, the probable exit of another ‘player’ reduces the buoyancy in their particular markets. The GAA agreed a five-year deal with all its broadcast partners from the 2017 championship on, thought to be worth in excess of €50m and while eir Sport would have made up a small part of that, having them there created a stronger veneer of competitiveness.

At the publication of the financial reports to Congress last month, the GAA’s commercial director Peter McKenna floated the prospect of Amazon Prime being an interested party for streaming when the time comes to sell the rights later this year, suggesting that “streaming and digitisation” are going to be a bigger part of the contracts.

“The importance of sport in a national broadcast sense is far more important now when you see what other content is available and where it is available,” he added, confident that the GAA market would attract new ‘players’.

But in reality that looks a long shot. Even Virgin Media’s entry looks a distant prospect at this point given the outside broadcast requirements.

To fill some of that void, it may be that TG4, now 21 years broadcasting league action, may be interested in a return to Saturday night action. But more and more the GAA may have to look within to replace the breadth of coverage it has become accustomed to on Saturday nights.

Last year’s partnership with RTÉ through the GAAGo platform to broadcast 23 games in the last two rounds of the league prised open the door further to that world of streaming and digitisation that McKenna has envisaged.

For a fiver, most viewers got to see their county playing as the gates remained closed, something replicated at club level where some counties were able to bring in big sums that helped offset, in some cases, the impact that the loss of gate revenues had.

In the years ahead there may not be as many big ‘players’ in the market as the GAA expects. But it could be the biggest player of all itself.