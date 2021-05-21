GAA warn against fake streaming links on county pages

The GAA has had discussions with social media companies over the bombarding of county board channels with fake links to matches being streamed.

The fraudulent practice began last summer when counties rolled out coverage of local games and has continued through the first two rounds of the league since the resumption of activity.

Some county PROs have alerted Croke Park to the ‘flooding’ of their pages with ‘invitations’ to stream games at knockdown rates, inviting potential customers to submit their financial details. The GAA director of communications Alan Milton has confirmed that advice has been sought from some of the companies whose platforms are being used in such a nefarious manner.

“They have been able to provide guidance that blocks certain words and that has helped to eliminate a lot of this,” he said.

“It doesn’t affect the boards themselves but when their pages are flooded with these links, they don’t want any of their supporters getting burned. They put a lot of work into enhancing their channels. The advice is to only trust the recognised links for GAAGo streaming services. Don’t take a gamble,” he added.

The GAA are not aware of anyone who has been scammed in this manner but are conscious that local pages are still being targeted this way.

“A lot of these links first surfaced last summer but they’ve now since moved on to the current league games,” Milton explained.

GAAGo is offering more than 65 games, between league and championship that aren’t being shown on TV for a €25 domestic package and this weekend alone 14 league games will be broadcast.