GAA war on ‘melees’ less likely to be won after latest verdict

Colm Keys

Players scuffle at the end of the Allianz FL Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

At the launch of the GAA’s strategic plan for the next five years, ‘Aontas 2026 – Towards One GAA for All’, in Louth earlier this month, one of the pillars identified by the architects was the recruitment of referees.

By any measurement, there’s an urgency about this – and with a split season, more games and future integration with camogie and ladies football on the cards, resources will be stretched into the future.

