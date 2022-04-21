GAA war on ‘melees’ less likely to be won after latest verdict

At the launch of the GAA’s strategic plan for the next five years, ‘Aontas 2026 – Towards One GAA for All’, in Louth earlier this month, one of the pillars identified by the architects was the recruitment of referees.

By any measurement, there’s an urgency about this – and with a split season, more games and future integration with camogie and ladies football on the cards, resources will be stretched into the future.

How could an environment be created to drive recruitment?, GAA president Larry McCarthy was asked. Respect was one issue, replied McCarthy, citing the more cordial interaction between player and official on a rugby pitch as “something to be admired”.

And then there was “support of the institution”. Referees, he said, had to feel “not necessarily all the time but generally” that they were getting that support through the disciplinary process.

On Wednesday night, two Armagh players, Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent, had their one-match bans overturned by the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC), freeing them to play in Sunday’s Ulster quarter-final against Donegal in Ballybofey.

A third player, Ciarán Mackin, chose to accept his one-match ban and did not present to appeal, but it appears injury has ruled him out of the game anyway.

Referee Paddy Neilan – who officiated the Donegal/Armagh league match in Letterkenny last month, where he identified five players for contributing to a melee, those three from Armagh and two from Donegal, Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee who both accepted their one-match bans at the outset – probably won’t be feeling that institutional support this week.

Once again, the definition of what a melee is in a GAA context, and what a contribution amounts to, is at the source of this latest disciplinary carnage.

Five years on from then Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald’s spat with Tipperary player Jason Forde – that prompted a subsequent motion, which was defeated, from Tipp proposing a definition of a melee as involving five players at the following year’s Congress – the GAA, it appears, still doesn’t have a handle on an increasingly common and crude sight in a match.

Neilan had referenced contribution to a melee in his initial report, but when clarity was sought in subsequent correspondence as to what the contributions by those players in the melee actually were, he apparently did not specify.

The rules don’t deem that he had to, however. Precise actions that make up a melee are not defined. Jostling? Pulling? Pushing? Headlocks? Take your pick. It could be anything when players get up close and personal to each other.

Where do you stop? Or start? Better to be general about it, because if those actions were to be listed in an Official Guide, the price of omission could be high.

So it’s subjective, a view from the man/woman on the ground entrusted by the Association to run the show on the day – and that view should, technically, prevail.

Because under Rule 7.3 (aa vi) regarding ‘Procedures for Disciplinary and Related Hearings Initiation of Disciplinary Action’, “a Referee’s Report, including any clarification thereto, shall be presumed to be correct in all factual matters and may only be rebutted where unedited video or other compelling evidence contradicts it”.

The Central Hearings Committee (CHC) agreed with the referee last week when the cases came before it, but CAC set a higher bar on Tuesday night – the need for referees, and subsequently investigative committees, to be more specific.

What rule was breached is not quite clear, but fair procedures not being applied appears to be the hill that these particular cases died on, ostensibly that a player is entitled to know exactly what he has done when charged. And that brings the contentious rules governing melees back into question again.

Maybe it would have come to this in February anyway when David Gough sent off five players – four from Tyrone, one from Armagh – at the end of a league match. Those cases went to hearings but not appeal.

The rescinding of the Armagh pair’s suspension comes over a week after CHC quashed a proposed one-match ban for Rian O’Neill, Armagh’s star forward, for a different reason entirely. That was procedural, a misstep in the process.

Unlike the other three, O’Neill had not been named in Neilan’s report on the same game. His charge arose from a subsequent Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) investigation.

But Armagh put forward a defence for O’Neill based on a procedural matter around timing of when the investigation was initiated among CCCC members, in relation to clarification being sought from Neilan on whether he had adjudicated on the O’Neill incident at the time.

CHC agreed the referee should have been contacted first before the full committee were brought into it, on the face of it a small matter, which again isn’t clear in rule. But enough for the case to be thrown out.

These cases point to much ambiguity around the rules and the process guided by them.

Armagh will be happy and their legal representatives, one for each player apparently, have done their work well. Volunteer officials working in the ‘system’ are always on the back foot in these matters.

In the future, Neilan and his refereeing colleagues may be more reluctant to apply the ‘contribution to a melee’ card again, on the basis that it’s not worth the hassle.

That’s understandable. If they can’t be trusted to make a broad judgment on an incident without being specific, as the vague definition of the relevant rule allows them to be, then why bother, they’ll ask themselves.

As for defining a melee for the future? How long is a piece of string?

The Oxford English dictionary describes it as “a situation in which a crowd of people are rushing or pushing each other in a confused way”.

The Oxford English dictionary describes it as "a situation in which a crowd of people are rushing or pushing each other in a confused way".

The confusion has never been greater.

