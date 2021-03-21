| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA walking the walk amidst all the confusion around public health advice

The GAA has organised walking and jogging initiatives to keep people active during lockdown Expand

Close

The GAA has organised walking and jogging initiatives to keep people active during lockdown

The GAA has organised walking and jogging initiatives to keep people active during lockdown

The GAA has organised walking and jogging initiatives to keep people active during lockdown

John Greene Twitter Email

During the months of January and February, and in the first few days of March, GAA clubs mobilised their communities and encouraged people to get on their feet and move. And they did, with some 28,000 of them combining to walk or run six million kilometres. On average, each participant managed just over 200km.

There was a competitive element as clubs tried to get as many steps in as possible, but essentially the challenge was another example of the GAA engaging with their local areas in a time of need.

The post-Christmas lockdown has been biting hard. The weariness is evident. This challenge got people out. Those who had been demotivated and deflated by the never-ending diet of negativity and blame they are being fed every day were encouraged to join in. The hope is that the habit formed over those weeks has now kicked on into these longer spring evenings.

Most Watched

Privacy