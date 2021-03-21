GAA walking the walk amidst all the confusion around public health advice

During the months of January and February, and in the first few days of March, GAA clubs mobilised their communities and encouraged people to get on their feet and move. And they did, with some 28,000 of them combining to walk or run six million kilometres. On average, each participant managed just over 200km.

There was a competitive element as clubs tried to get as many steps in as possible, but essentially the challenge was another example of the GAA engaging with their local areas in a time of need.

The post-Christmas lockdown has been biting hard. The weariness is evident. This challenge got people out. Those who had been demotivated and deflated by the never-ending diet of negativity and blame they are being fed every day were encouraged to join in. The hope is that the habit formed over those weeks has now kicked on into these longer spring evenings.

This is the second time in the last 12 months that the GAA has mobilised an army of walkers and joggers in a bid to keep the nation’s spirits up.

They are not alone. The country’s other sporting organisations have also tried to play their part, within the parameters set down by public health advice. These boundaries have not made it easy.

In the context of the last 12 months, what exactly does public health advice mean? Where is the balance being struck? Forget about elite sport. Forget even about non-elite sport. What about good old-fashioned ‘play’ — the simple joy of being active in a fun environment? Has this ever been more important, especially for young people, than now?

When clubs were allowed to bring children back to their playing grounds last summer, they did so responsibly. It was a huge release for young people to get back among their friends and, well, play in a fun environment. It was safe and controlled and volunteers took their responsibilities seriously to make sure it was so — just as the vast majority always do. So much that is good about this country has been built on the back of volunteerism.

Clubs are desperate to get young people out again. They will do anything asked of them to make it happen, and yet there seems little appetite among public health officials to allow this to happen.

Some people may have felt that the review on April 5 of the current restrictions might provide some crumbs of comfort, but the noises coming from those who appear to be in charge (the public health officials) and from those who are supposed to be in charge (the politicians) is not encouraging. The constant flow of mixed messages is not helping.

Ministers are said to be “split” on extending the 5km travel limit. It’s not clear if construction will be allowed to begin a phased return. It’s not clear if children will be allowed to train again — even in pods. There is no justification for this confusion, no reason not to be clear today about what people can expect in two weeks’ time.

“Many have raised the question as to why outdoor bubbles for physical education are not allowed, while indoor bubbles for educational development are,” said Sinn Féin’s Chris Andrews last week. “With many experts from the sporting community raising concerns, it is clear that the lack of sporting activities is having a disproportionate effect on the five to 25-year-old age group.”

This should be a matter of concern for public health officials. There is plenty of waffle in the Government’s recent plan about health and well-being: “The pandemic has posed particular challenges for all of our citizens in terms of their mental health and well-being. There is a high awareness of the impact of reduced social contacts and isolation for everyone across society.”

But fear not — especially the tens of thousands in rural Ireland, where the 5km limit is either not practical, or crams people into one spot to exercise outdoors — because help is at hand. The Government tells us it has “provided guidance and support for people to manage both their physical and mental well-being”. This will come as news to a lot of people.

There’s more. There will be: “A series of initiatives to support everyone to keep active and to exercise within our own local areas. Sporting organisations and clubs will be invited to develop ways to support local communities within the public health regulations.”

There’s the rub — “within the public health regulations”. These are the regulations which keep kids from playing with their friends, and keep people apart in safe outdoor settings.

We’ve reached a point where there should be more to public health advice.