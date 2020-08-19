GAA to suggest to Government that one parent or guardian can attend underage games

The GAA will make a proposal for an amendment on the new Government Covid-19 ruling on juvenile matches. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The GAA is to suggest to Government that one parent or guardian should be given permission to attend underage games "where they consider it necessary from the welfare of their own child."

The suggestion comes as part of clarification being sought in the wake of yesterday's decision to place all sporting fixtures behind closed doors.

It has caused confusion and child protection concerns in a number of counties with underage games programmes in Dublin and Kerry for this evening already set aside.

In a note to clubs today the GAA have advised that no more than 40 team personnel, including coaches, back room officials and medical personnel should be allowed access to games for the moment.

Read More

Referees, linesmen, umpires, media and stewards are all considered match day personnel.

Cul camps, which are in their last week, have been given the green light to continue as has training, provided it is restricted to groups of 15.

Online Editors