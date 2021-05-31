GAA to restore loss of wages 'in full' to injury scheme

Armagh's Ross McQuillan holds his hamstring after he got injured against Donegal at the weekend. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The GAA has opted to restore the loss of wages element in full to the Players Injury Fund to take effect from tomorrow, June 1.

The decision was made following strong representation from a number of counties in recent months, reacting to the decision last December to withdraw the covering of wages for injured players from the scheme because of financial pressure.

The decision will mean a 25 per cent rise in registration charges for adult teams with a jump from €1000 to €1250 and from €200 to €250 for U-20 teams. Juvenile teams are not affected.

Players who qualified for 'loss of wages' because of a particular injury could claim €300 for up to 26 weeks if they were out of work as a consequence.

"The 2020/21 Player Injury Fund term will run from 1 June 2021 to 31 May 2022. Injury cover will commence once a player is registered on the Foireann system. Payment of your club's 2021/22 Player Injury Fund premium will be due by August 20," counties and clubs have been informed in a directive by the GAA's finance director Ger Mulryan. The current scheme expires tonight.

It is estimated that the 25 per cent increase in premiums for teams will cover around €1.3m of the anticipated €3m shortfall in the scheme up to May 2022.

The injury fund is supported by a levy on league gate receipts but with no crowds being permitted into games, the scheme has come under pressure.