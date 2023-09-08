GAA to put forward plans to restructure management committee to hit gender quota

The GAA will put before Special Congress a plan to meet a 40pc gender balance on its management committee as part of the Government's Sports Action Plan 2021-2023 this month.

The steps, to be taken over the next four years, would see the removal of the Association's director-general as a member of the management committee from Congress 2026 onwards. The director-general would still be entitled to attend management committee meetings, but only in a non-voting capacity.

As it is, rules state that the Association's top paid official is a member of management but in a non-voting capacity.

By 2027 the GAA aims to have a 16-member management committee in place with voting rights and with the entitlement of a seat for four more non-voting members, including the director-general, the director of finance, the President-elect and immediate past President in the years applicable.

In a new-look top table, the President would be joined by the the five provincial chairpersons (including Britain), two representatives (trustees) of Congress, one male, one female, a member of each of the four provinces, three of which would be female on a three-year rotational basis, two members nominated by the President and director-general, one of which would be female, while voluntary members of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association would also be incorporated as voting members.

That would potentially bring female representation to a minimum of seven from 16, almost 44pc and above the 40pc recommended by the Government, who require the transition to be completed by this year to avoid potential financial penalties around State grants.

Currently, the LGFA and Camogie chief executives, Helen O'Rourke and Sinead McNulty, sit at GAA management but do not have a vote.

There are 14 voting members of management, not including the President-elect or the immediate past President, but the addition of LGFA and Camogie volunteers, as opposed to full-time executives, would bring that up to 16.

The sequential system being proposed would see voting numbers rise to 21 in 2024, then drop to 19 and 16 in subsequent years.

A range of other motions are also set for Special Congress. They include: the scrapping of All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-finals involving the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists, and the addition of a McDonagh Cup semi-final involving the second- and third-placed teams in the six-team group.

Underage motions will feature too. Special Congress is seeking to establish an adult player as one who "shall have celebrated his 17th birthday prior to January 1 of the championship year."

But by adding the clause allowing a county board to decide "by means of competition regulations, to increase this minimum eligibility age generally or in specific competitions/circumstances" they are giving freedom to counties to decide their own way to 'decouple' for competition purposes.

Extensions to the All-Ireland minor football championship are also proposed with new tiers being incorporated after the provincial championships.

The top tier will feature quarter-finals for the eight provincial finalists, with other tiers being decided by development CCC. But it's likely that the second tier will bring in the eight losing provincial semi-finalists with the remaining 16 in the third tier.

The All-Ireland minor hurling championship also faces proposed change with the addition of preliminary quarter-finals and quarter-finals, bringing in the third- and fourth-placed teams in Leinster and Munster into playoff games.

Cementing in rule the last Sunday in July for the completion of All-Ireland senior championships is also being put to Special Congress. As it is, the second-last Sunday is stated in rule as the concluding date but permission was granted this year to extend that by one week and approval is now being sought to make that change permanent.