GAA to pursue 'county first' fixtures plan for 2021

Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan pitchside at Croke Park in Dublin after a remote media briefing announcing the 2020 GAA Annual Report and Financial Accounts. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA remains committed, for now, to adhering to the fixtures plan unveiled before Christmas that would have an inter-county season followed by a club season later in the year.

But Director-General Tom Ryan, speaking at the online launch of his annual report to Congress this morning, said the association would remain flexible and other alternatives have already been considered.

"There will probably come a time when we'll have to consider all the options ahead of us and make a call on things. But at the moment the plans that we announced around about Christmas time are still the ones we'd like to implement if we can," he said, despite the growing belief that championships, at the very least, will be pushed back to later in the year when crowds may be required, thus generating badly needed revenue.

Ryan stressed it couldn't just be a matter of flipping the seasons again to go 'club first.'

"The thing about the club side of things, that would call for a far more accommodating public health scenario because you're talking about hundreds of thousands of people at that stage," he said.

"I do understand we've a huge responsibility to those people too. The reason we were going with county first was we really did anticipate that was the element that was going to be most practical to implement because it was a smaller number of people. I still think that's probably the case."

Ryan said the GAA had no insight into what status the games would operate at, once the Living with Covid plan was updated next week.

"We want to be playing but we don't determine public policy. We implement it. As things stand at the moment, we can't play,” he said.

"I can understand that when you consider the sheer scale and duration of the Allianz League, that's a lot of people, it's a lot of travel, all of those people are like ourselves embedded in communities and so on. We had plans to be advancing.

"We can't do it at the moment. It's disappointing because that's our raison d'etre, but we will be back. A bit like last year when we get the chance to do it, we'll do it well, we'll do it properly, we'll do it safely. I can't honestly tell you when that's going to be. I hope it's not too long."

Ryan reiterated that he expected plans around the reopening of GAA in the Six Counties to remain aligned with south of the border, despite the different rates of vaccination.

Read More

"We try really hard to keep things on a common footing all over the island, for all manner of reasons. And there were times you'll remember last year when the Six Counties were a little bit ahead of the 26, there were times when the opposite applied.

"There were times when we could have had spectators in the Six Counties when we weren't able to have them in 'the 26'.

"What we did was we tried to apply the same measures, the same standards to everybody. And that would still be the default position today, notwithstanding vaccinations and things like that. It's important that we stick together and advance together. That would really be the preference still."

Online Editors