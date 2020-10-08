GAA to press ahead with finish to football league amid speculation over final two rounds

The GAA are aiming to finish out the National Football League despite rising Covid cases. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The GAA intends to press ahead with the conclusion of the Allianz National Football League, which gets under way in just nine days' time.

There has been some speculation that the competition would be pulled at a GAA chairperson's meeting, which is currently under way, to curtail travel and protect the prospects of a championship. However, there is no intention from the Association's Management Committee or the Central Competitions Controls Committee to cancel the remainder of the league at this stage, despite rising cases and the impact it is having on some squads, particularly in Ulster.

Some county chairs were in favour of such a move but senior officials were not of that view, ahead of the meeting.

Fermanagh have made the case for their game with Clare on Sunday week to be deferred because of a number of positive cases in their squad, forcing them to quarantine until the day before the game. This would leave any proper preparation for such an important game almost impossible.

Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin has said a league completed without his side would erode the competition's integrity, but the instruction will be that any county that is not in a position to play league games will have to forfeit.

There is no immediate threat to minor and U-20 inter-county games, though challenge matches for these grades have been suspended. Third level activity has also been shelved.

The focus of the chairpersons' meeting is to update them on the current suspension of club activity for the next two weeks at least, and how that might be pieced back together, even as the country remains in level three.

Under level three, senior club games can go ahead but the completion of senior county finals will take priority, with 11 finals still outstanding.

One of the measures the GAA Management Committee will be pressing ahead with is the withholding of cups from presentations that follow county finals. That was previously advised but now it is to become a clear directive if the games do get up and running again.

Officials feel that while this may not curb celebrations it may limit, to some degree, parades and congregations which have cups as a focal point.

The GAA has indicated that the club suspension will be reviewed in two weeks' time but the prospect of all competitions getting up and running again is remote in the current climate.

Carlow GAA has decided to shelve its senior football championship until 2021 after the GAA's decision to suspend all club activity.

Carlow took the decision at a Management Committee meeting where new dates for outstanding championships were agreed.

The senior football semi-finals will be played on Sunday, January 10, 2021 with the final a week later, provided Government restrictions allow for it.

The intermediate football final between Ballinabranna and Kildavin-Clonegal will be played three weeks after inter-county activity has finished for players involved from both clubs with the junior final, between St Patrick's and Tinryland, following the same criteria.

Online Editors