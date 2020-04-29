GAA to offer partial refund on season tickets if Allianz Leagues and Championships are not completed

The GAA will offer a partial refund on season tickets in the event of the current season not finishing due to coronavirus restrictions

The GAA will offer a partial refund to season ticket holders in the event that the current season is not completed.

Croke Park has come under fire this week after it emerged that the Association had altered the terms and conditions of its season ticket.

The move came after the coronavirus outbreak forced the GAA into 'lockdown' last month, but ticket holders were not notified at the time.

The inserted clause read: "In the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League or Championship being postponed, due to circumstances outside of the control of the GAA (national disaster, pandemic, etc) there will be no refunds available for GAA season tickets."

However, a statement from the GAA Ticket Office has moved to clarify that it will offer a refund if the season is abandoned, but that it remains hopeful of completing the 2020 campaign.

The message reads: "These are truly exceptional times for all aspects of society along with the GAA and its members.

"We are still hopeful of completing the 2020 inter-county and club season over the course of the current year. This will include championship and some of the remaining league fixtures.

"If this unfortunately does not prove to be possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, we will offer all 2020 season ticket holders a discount on their 2021 season ticket, or alternatively a partial refund of their 2020 season ticket. All refund decisions will be dependent on how the remainder of the 2020 season can be completed.

"With reference to the updated terms and conditions applicable to the GAA season ticket, this was seeking to provide greater clarity to the existing terms and conditions for our season ticket holders and not an attempt by the GAA to step back from its obligations in dealing with the matter at hand," the statement insists.

“The recommencement of all GAA fixtures are fully dependent on Government directives and HSE and WHO best practice health advice.

"Once we have more information available regarding the resumption or otherwise of GAA fixtures, we will be in contact with all season ticket holders."

Online Editors