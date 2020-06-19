GAA to discuss whether to bring forward return to play plan following government announcement

The GAA will meet next week to discuss whether to bring forward their return to play roadmap. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

THE GAA’s Advisory Committee will convene this weekend to consider the implications of the government’s redrawn roadmap.

It is now expected, however, that a return to competitive action will be brought forward, thus easing pressure on fixture makers.

Contrary to reports, Croke Park are not yet in a position to unveil their All-Ireland SFC and SHC programme on Monday.

Contract training for GAA clubs is currently permitted from July 20th, allowing 11 days for teams to fully train before the resumption of competitive activity.

Croke Park’s Central Council will listen to advice from their Medical Scientific and Welcome Committee before deciding whether to allow the resumption of full contact training on Monday, June 29th, as per revised government guidelines.

That, in turn, will hasten a return for competitive hurling and football, currently pencilled in for July 31st.

In a statement, the GAA explained: "It is expected that the GAA’s Advisory Committee will be able to advance its plans for a return to activity and various options will be considered at its next meeting, after which an update will be provided."

Referencing the government funding announced yesterday, it added: "The GAA would also like place on record its gratitude to the Government for the support package announced this evening.

"This funding will greatly assist our units in the weeks and months ahead as they prepare for a return to activity."

The expected lifting of restrictions of public gatherings of up to 500 people from July 20 is also a welcome boon for cash-strapped county boards, with spectators now set to be permitted to attend club Championship games.

With tensions growing between competing interests between clubs and inter-county teams, the widened window for games is another major boost for the GAA.

At a meeting earlier this week, a representative group from the Cork hurlers met with county board officials to outline concerns that the proposed format for the county championship would not allow them adequate prepare time for the Munster SHC.

Many county boards have yet to finalise the scheduling of their club competitions as they attempt to balance devising a fair programme of fixtures to their clubs and appeasing county managers.

Online Editors