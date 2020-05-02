GAA to discuss Taoiseach's 'All-Ireland behind closed doors' comment next week

Speaking on the Late Late Show, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the All-Ireland finals could take place behind closed doors. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The GAA will discuss next week the suggestion made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the All-Ireland championship could be played behind closed doors this year.

Speaking on the Late Late Show on Friday night, the Taoiseach stressed that the decision was up to the GAA.

An association spokesman said they would not be commenting on his remarks but added they would be discussed next week.

The GAA had postponed making a call on when the 2020 championship would be played until the government announced their timetable for the lifting of restrictions.

However, as President John Horan indicated earlier this week, the association's first priority is to restart club activity, which according to the government time-table could be as early as July 20.

It is probable that the GAA will allow counties complete their club fixtures before recommencing inter-county activity in late November. By then the regulations on social distancing may have eased.



The likelihood of games in the latter stages of either the All-Ireland football or hurling championship taking place behind closed doors is virtually nil.

Of more immediate concern to the GAA is how the authorities propose to protect the health of club players when training resumes, given that it is impossible to maintain social distancing in full-contact training sessions.

Online Editors