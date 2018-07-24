A meeting between the GAA and members of the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match today was described as "open and constructive".

A meeting between the GAA and members of the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match today was described as "open and constructive".

GAA to consider proposal following 'open and constructive' meeting with organisers of Liam Miller tribute match

The GAA will now further consider the proposal, a joint statement said.

Shortly after the joint statement was released, members of the organising committee left the Croke Park Hotel.

Asked if they had anything else to add to the statement and if this was now the end of the road, they declined and repeated that the meeting had been "open and constructive".

Former Republic of Ireland international footballer Liam Miller died of cancer in February aged 36.

A benefit match for the Cork man was hoped to be played at the 45,000 capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium rather than the 7,000 seater Turner's Cross stadium as planned.

But the GAA said its rules prohibit games outside of its control in its grounds drawing widespread criticism.

The meeting today between the two groups was held at the GAA headquarters in Croke Park and wrapped up around 4.10pm.

This meeting involved the GAA's Director General Tom Ryan, Uachtarán John Horan and the Chairperson and Secretary of the Cork County Committee.

The Organising Committee was represented by its Chairman Michael O'Flynn, Graham Barrett and Ciarán Medlar.

The statement added there would be no further comment from any of the parties involved in these discussions at this time.

Online Editors