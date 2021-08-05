GAA team news: Aaron Gillane and Dan Morrissey return for Limerick as team to face Waterford named

Aaron Gillane of Limerick in action against Conor Prunty of Waterford during last year's All-Ireland SHC final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

JOHN Kiely has made two changes to his Limerick team for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final with Waterford, recalling both Aaron Gillane and Dan Morrissey to the starting 15.

The pair were summoned by Kiely late in the first half of Limerick’s astonishing Munster final comeback victory over Tipperary, with Gillane scoring 0-6 (4f) after his introduction.

Richie English and Graeme Mulcahy, the two players they replaced that day, are the two to lose out for Saturday.

Morrissey's reinstatement to full-back means the entire Limerick back six and midfield is identical to that which started last year’s All-Ireland final victory over Waterford.

In all, 14 of that team have been listed to start again, with Mulcahy the only absent member of that line-up.

LIMERICK (SH v Waterford): N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.