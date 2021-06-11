GAA team news: Ton up for Cillian O'Connor as Mayo look to seal immediate top flight return

Cillian O'Connor tussels with Kevin Maguire of Westmeath during the Allianz Football League Division 2 North match against Westmeath. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cillian O'Connor will make his 100th appearance for Mayo in tomorrow's Division Two league semi-final with Clare in Ennis.

The all-time championship leading scorer heads the attack as Mayo seek to make a quick return to the top flight.

Mayo make three changes from the team that defeated Meath with Enda Hession replacing Eoin O'Donoghue in defence, Rory Brickenden coming into half-back for Jack Carney as Fergal Boland goes into attack and Tommy Conroy displaces James Carr.

Mayo (SF v Clare): R Hennelly; E Hession, O Mullin, L Keegan; R Brickenden, P Durcan, S Coen; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F Boland, D McHale, B Walsh; T Conroy, C O'Connor, R O'Donoghue.

****

Daniel Flynn returns to the Kildare team for their semi-final with Meath in Newbridge. Flynn, who has been injured, replaces Brian McLoughlin in the full-forward line.

Kildare (SF v Meath): M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O'Grady, E Doyle; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; L Flynn, K Feely; F Conway, N Flynn, P Cribbin; J Hyland, D Flynn, D Kirwan.

****

Sean O'Shea, Paul Murphy and Gavin White return to the Kerry team to play Tyrone in their Allianz Div 1 semi-final as Peter Keane makes four changes from the team that beat Roscommon last time out.

Ronan Buckley, Graham O'Sullivan, David Moran and Tony Brosnan all make way as O'Shea, Murphy and White, who all came off the bench against Roscommon to ease them through the last quarter in Dr Hyde Park, are joined by Adrian Spillane who takes over from Moran at midfield.

Tadhg Morley, sent off against Roscommon, is not part of the squad for this game, but Dr Crokes' David Shaw has been included on the bench.

Kerry (SF v Tyrone): K Fitzgibbon; B O Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D O'Connor, A Spillane; S O'Brien, S O'Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, D Moynihan, P Clifford.