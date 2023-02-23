Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has made seven changes from the team that beat Kilkenny in Nowlan Park for Saturday night’s Croke Park clash with Dublin.

Nenagh’s Conor McCarthy is handed his first league start while the in form Jason Forde continues in the full forward line alongside Jake Morris and Mark Kehoe.

Star pair Seamus Callanan and Noel McGrath are held in reserve as Tipp seek to retain their 100pc league record.

Cork hurling manager Pat Ryan will hand league debuts to Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham when his side take on Westmeath in the NHL in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

The St Finbarr’s pair come into the side at midfield and half forward respectively as Ryan makes eight changes from the team that beat Galway last time out.

Twomey starts at midfield alongside Sam Quirke while Luke Meade and Conor Cahalane make up the rest of the half forward line. Ger Millerick and Daire O’Leary make their first appearances of 2023 for the Rebels.

Cork have made a strong start to life under Ryan, seeing off Limerick late on before following that up with success over Galway.

Tipperary (NHL v Dublin): Barry Hogan; C McCarthy, B O’Mara, J Ryan; M Breen, R Maher, B McGrath; C Stakelum, D McCormack; A Tynan, G O’Connor, S Kennedy; J Forde, J Morris, M Kehoe.

Cork (NHL v Westmeath): P Collins; S O’Leary Hayes, N O’Leary, E Roche; C O’Brien, G Millerick, D O’Leary; S Quirke, E Twomey; B Cunningham, L Meade, C Cahalane; S Kingston, B Hayes, S Barrett.