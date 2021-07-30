GAA team news: Kildare’s Luke Flynn replaces Kevin Feely for Leinster final clash with Dubs

LUKE FLYNN has been parachuted into the Kildare team for Sunday’s Leinster SFC final against Dublin.

The brother of attacking talisman Daniel replaces Kevin Feely who, as expected, has been ruled out with the knee injury sustained against Westmeath last Sunday week.

Eoin Doyle has been listed to start at corner-back, but there is sure to remain a major doubt about the long-serving defender given the grade two hamstring injury he picked up in the semi-final.

Speaking at a training session on Friday of last week, Doyle had told the Leinster Leader: “I knew straight away it was gone. Between six and eight weeks, that seems to be what it takes unfortunately; it's not a muscle you can negotiate with.”

While question marks over Doyle persist, the younger Flynn is available to man the midfield barricades after completing a two-match suspension arising from his red card during Kildare’s Division 2 promotion play-off victory over Meath.

The Johnstownbridge clubman, 25, came off the bench against Offaly last November but starting in Croke Park – against a team that has won six consecutive All-Irelands and the last ten Leinster titles – represents a daunting step-up.

KILDARE (SF v Dublin): M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O'Grady, E Doyle; R Houlihan, D Hyland, K Flynn; L Flynn, A Masterson; A Beirne, F Conway, N Flynn; B McCormack, D Flynn, J Hyland.