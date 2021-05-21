GAA team news: Kerry and Mayo unchanged in football while Kiely recalls Hannon and Gillane for Limerick hurlers

IF it ain’t broke … that appears to have been the mantra adopted by Peter Keane after he named an unchanged Kerry team for Sunday’s enticing Allianz League collision with Dublin in Thurles.

The Kingdom boss has stuck with the same 15 players who obliterated a hapless Galway to the tune of 22 points in Tralee last Saturday.

Perhaps the only real nugget of news comes with the return of Jack Sherwood and Stephen O’Brien to the Kerry bench for this Division 1 South rematch of the 2001 All-Ireland quarter-final saga in Semple Stadium.

The Clifford brothers will carry the inside fresh, fresh from David plundering 3-6 in just 50 minutes while his older brother Paudie, on his starting debut, chipped in with 1-2.

Dublin usually hold back on naming their team until Saturday – and even then, against Roscommon last Sunday, they made four late changes before throw-in.

Aidan O’Shea remains the most notable absentee from the Mayo starting line-up after James Horan named an unchanged team for Saturday’s Allianz FL Division 2 North trek to Westmeath.

Regular skipper O’Shea sat out Mayo’s opening day cruise past Down, having suffered a knee injury upon their April return to collective training. In his absence, Paddy Durcan will again captain the team while Kevin McLoughlin will make his 80th league appearance.

On the hurling front, John Kiely has responded to Limerick’s first competitive defeat since 2019 by recalling skipper Declan Hannon and marksman-in-chief Aaron Gillane for Sunday’s Allianz League visit to Walsh Park in Waterford.

Last weekend’s loss in Galway has added an extra frisson to this repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final. Their manager continues to use this campaign to tweak his deep resources, but notable switches include the reappearance of Hannon at centre-back, a league debut for Garryspillane’s Mark Quinlan at wing-back, and the return up front of Gillane after his second half cameo in Salthill.

Kiely’s Waterford counterpart, Liam Cahill, has recalled a host of his frontline troops after opting for an experimental line-up against Westmeath.

There are starting recalls for Conor Prunty at full-back, a midfield axis of Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson, plus Dessie Hutchinson and Stephen Bennett in the inside line.

Kilkenny have recalled talisman TJ Reid and goalkeeper Eoin Murphy for Sunday’s intriguing derby date with Wexford in Nowlan Park.

Reid was rested for last weekend’s win over Antrim, as was two-time All Star Murphy, but both now return for Brian Cody’s latest touchline duel with Davy Fitzgerald.

The highlight of Saturday’s hurling action will see the meeting of perennial rivals Tipperary and Galway in Thurles, where Liam Sheedy will unleash a Tipp team showing five changes from last week’s line-up that forced a dramatic late deadlock with Cork.

Brian Hogan returns between the sticks in place of his namesake Barry while there are also call-ups for Robert Byrne, Dan McCormack, Paddy Cadell and Dillon Quirke.

Shane Conway is named on the Kerry team that will host Meath in Division 2A, their chief marksman having cried off through injury for last weekend’s crushing defeat to Offaly.

KERRY (SF v Dublin) - S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, T Morley, J Foley; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, K Spillane, P Clifford.

MAYO (SF v Westmeath) – R Hennelly; E Hession, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, P Durcan, R Brickenden; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, K McLoughlin, J Flynn; T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’Donoghue.

ARMAGH (SF v Tyrone) - B Hughes; R Kennedy, A Forker, J Morgan; C Mackin, A McKay, C O’Hanlon; N Grimley, J Burns; J Hall, R O’Neill, G McCabe; R Grugan, O O’Neill, S Campbell.

TIPPERARY (SF v Wicklow) – M O’Reilly; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, P Feehan, J Harney; S O’Brien, Conal Kennedy; J Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, B Fox; L Boland, C Sweeney, S O’Connor.

LIMERICK (SF v Offaly) - D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy, R Childs, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Sheehan, C Fahy, T Griffin; A Enright, D Neville, H Bourke.

WEXFORD (SF v Waterford) - P Doyle; S Audsley, M O’Connor, C Carthy; P Hughes, G Sheehan, M Furlong; L Coleman, B Malone; A Tobin, S Nolan, K O’Grady; B Brosnan, R Brooks, M Rossiter.

LIMERICK (SH v Waterford) – N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, R English; M Quinlan, D Hannon, K Hayes; C Lynch, D O’Donovan; T Morrissey, D Reidy, C Boylan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.

WATERFORD (SH) - B Nolan; C Lyons, C Prunty, S Keating; Shane Bennett, I Daly, K Bennett; J Barron, A Gleeson; J Fagan, C Gleeson, J Dillon; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, J Prendergast.

KILKENNY (SH v Wexford) – E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reid, C Buckley; A Mullen, J Donnelly, M Keoghan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, A Murphy.

CORK (SH v Westmeath) – G Collins; S O’Leary Hayes, E Cadogan, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, R Downey, N Cashman; D Fitzgibbon, D Connery; C Cahalane, P Horgan, S Barrett; A Cadogan, A Connolly, L Meade.

TIPPERARY (SH v Galway) - B Hogan; C Barrett, Padraic Maher, B Heffernan; R Byrne, S Kennedy, R Maher; A Flynn, P Caddell; D McCormack, N McGrath, D Quirke; J O’Dwyer, J Forde, J McGrath.

KERRY (SH v Meath) – D Delaney; E Leen, E Murphy, J O’Connor; J Diggins, B O’Mahony, F Mackessy; S Nolan, P O’Connor; B O’Leary, D Collins, M Leane; S Conway, M Boyle, M O’Connor.