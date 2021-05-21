GAA team news: Kerry and Mayo unchanged for Dublin and Westmeath tests 

IF it ain’t broke … that appears to have been the mantra adopted by Peter Keane after he named an unchanged Kerry team for Sunday’s enticing Allianz League collision with Dublin in Thurles.

The Kingdom boss has stuck with the same 15 players who obliterated a hapless Galway to the tune of 22 points in Tralee last Saturday.

Perhaps the only real nugget of news comes with the return of Jack Sherwood and Stephen O’Brien to the Kerry bench for this Division 1 South rematch of the 2001 All-Ireland quarter-final saga in Semple Stadium.

The Clifford brothers will carry the inside fresh, fresh from David plundering 3-6 in just 50 minutes while his older brother Paudie, on his starting debut, chipped in with 1-2.

Dublin usually hold back on naming their team until Saturday – and even then, against Roscommon last Sunday, they made four late changes before throw-in.

Aidan O’Shea remains the most notable absentee from the Mayo starting line-up after James Horan named an unchanged team for Saturday’s Allianz FL Division 2 North trek to Westmeath.

Regular skipper O’Shea sat out Mayo’s opening day cruise past Down, having suffered a knee injury upon their April return to collective training. In his absence, Paddy Durcan will again captain the team while Kevin McLoughlin will make his 80th league appearance.

On the hurling front, Shane Conway is named on the Kerry team that will host Meath in Division 2A, their chief marksman having cried off through injury for last weekend’s crushing defeat to Offaly.

KERRY (SF v Dublin) - S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, T Morley, J Foley; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, K Spillane, P Clifford.

MAYO (SF v Westmeath) – R Hennelly; E Hession, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, P Durcan, R Brickenden; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, K McLoughlin, J Flynn; T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’Donoghue.

LIMERICK (SF v Offaly) - D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; T McCarthy, R Childs, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Sheehan, C Fahy, T Griffin; A Enright, D Neville, H Bourke.

WEXFORD (SF v Waterford) - P Doyle; S Audsley, M O’Connor, C Carthy; P Hughes, G Sheehan, M Furlong; L Coleman, B Malone; A Tobin, S Nolan, K O’Grady; B Brosnan, R Brooks, M Rossiter.

KERRY (SH v Meath) – D Delaney; E Leen, E Murphy, J O’Connor; J Diggins, B O’Mahony, F Mackessy; S Nolan, P O’Connor; B O’Leary, D Collins, M Leane; S Conway, M Boyle, M O’Connor.