GAA team news: Joe Canning and Daithí Burke return to Galway starting fifteen as team named for Tipp battle

Pointing the way: Joe Canning featured off the bench for Galway as they saw off defending League champions Limerick. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

JOE Canning has been selected to start his first competitive game since last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, having been named in midfield in the Galway team to face Tipperary in Thurles on Saturday (1.30).

Five-time All Star Daithí Burke will also make his seasonal bow in Thurles, having been picked to start at full-back.

Canning, who is expected to become the highest scorer in hurling championship history later this summer, suffered a concussion arising from a heavy collision with team mate Joseph Cooney in Galway’s loss to Limerick last November.

He came off the bench last Sunday in Pearse Stadium as Galway inflicted a first defeat on Limerick in 21 months, scoring 0-2 (1f) in a six-point win.

His inclusion, and that of Burke, represent two of nine changes to Shane O’Neill’s team from that game.

Into the team also come Darren Morrissey, TJ Brennan, Aidan Harte in defence Johnny Coen in midfield.

Up front, Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney and Kevin Cooney are added to the mix.

Seán Loftus, Gearóid McInerney, Jack Fitzpatrick, Fintan Burke, David Burke, Cathal Mannion, Evan Niland, Niall Burke and Jarlath Mannion are the players to make way.

GALWAY (SH v Tipperary): E Murphy; D Morrissey, D Burke, TJ Brennan; A Touhey, P Mannion, A Harte; J Canning, J Coen; J Cooney, J Flynn, C Cooney; B Concannon, K Cooney, C Whelan.

Read More

Having lost to Kildare on the opening day of their Division 2 South campaign, Cork's football team shows three changes for Saturday’s clash with Laois.

Notably, 2010 All-Ireland winner Ciarán Sheehan and Luke Connolly have both been selected in attack – at full-forward and corner-forward respectively - while Kevin O’Donovan comes into the Rebel’s defence.

Colm O’Callaghan, Brian Hurley and Cathail O’Mahony make way,

CORK (SF v Laois): M Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahony, K Flahive; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S White, R Deane, K O’Driscoll; J O’Rourke, C Sheehan, L Connolly.