James Horan has wielded his axe with six changes for Mayo's do-or-die All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against Monaghan in MacHale Park, Castlebar tomorrow (throw-in at 4.0).

Mayo were dumped out of the Connacht SFC by Galway six weeks ago and Horan has shuffled his deck significantly with Rob Hennelly returning from injury to take the No 1 shirt from Rory Byrne.

All-Star defender Paddy Durcan and Enda Hession get the nod at the back ahead of Pádraig O’Hora while Michael Plunkett misses out through injury in a team with a much-changed attack.

Bryan Walsh comes in for Conor Loftus at wing-forward, Aiden Orme replaces the injured Ryan O’Donoghue at No 11 while Jack Carney comes in at the expense of Jason Doherty.

Mayo (SF v Monaghan): R Hennelly; L Keegan, O Mullin, E Hession; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; A O'Shea, M Ruane; B Walsh, A Orme, D O'Connor; J Carr, J Carney, C O'Connor.

Monaghan (SF v Mayo): R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O'Connell, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, N Kearns; C McCarthy, K Hughes, M Bannigan; J McCarron, G Mohan, C McManus.

Cork (SF v Louth): C Kelly; S Powter, M Shanley, K O'Donovan; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O'Callaghan, I Maguire; J O'Rourke, E McSweeney, D Dineen; S Sherlock, B Hurley, C O'Mahony.

Offaly (SF v New York): P Dunican; L Pearson, D Hogan, N Darby; C Donohoe, J Moloney, R Egan; C McNamee, J Hayes; B Carroll, R McNamee, A Sullivan; J Bryant, N McNamee, K O'Neill.

Clare (SF v Meath): T O'Callaghan; M Doherty, C Jordan, C O'Dea; A Sweeney, C Russell, J Malone; C O'Caonnor, D O'Neill; P Lillis, E Cleary, E McMahon; G Cooney, D Tubridy, A Griffin.

Antrim (SH v Kerry): R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh, P Burke; J Maskey, E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley, K Molloy; J McNaughton, N McManus, C Clarke; C Cunning, C McCann, S Elliott.