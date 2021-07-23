BOTH Waterford and Galway have made some intriguing selections as they put their Liam MacCarthy ambitions on the line in tomorrow’s Thurles SHC qualifier – a fascinating repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Deise boss Liam Cahill has made three changes from the team that started against Laois last weekend and eventually limped to a five-point victory after a second half scare. However, perhaps the most notable alteration is a positional one, the versatile Shane Bennett switching across from the wing to fill the problematic No 6 jersey.

In the ongoing absence of cruciate victim Tadhg de Búrca, Young Hurler of the Year nominee Iarlaith Daly manned the centre-back fort against Laois – but a quad injury reportedly suffered at training on Tuesday night has now ruled him out.

The three changes in personnel see Kieran Bennett recalled at wing-back while Jamie Barron and Peter Hogan form a new midfield pairing, Barron having returned from injury as a sub last weekend. Veteran Kevin Moran and Neil Montgomery drop to the subs, while Daly doesn’t even make the bench.

Galway manager Shane O’Neill has also made three changes from the team that floundered, against all expectation, to Dublin at the Leinster semi-final stage.

In the most eye-catching switch, Darach Fahy is promoted between the posts while Aidan Harte is in at wing-back and Seán Linnane is named at top of the left. Making way are regular ‘keeper Éanna Murphy, Fintan Burke and Adrian Tuohey.

It was reported earlier today that there had been a confirmed Covid case in the Galway camp, but this was understood to be isolated and would not threaten tomorrow’s Semple Stadium showdown.

WATERFORD (SHC v Galway) - S O'Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Kenny; C Lyons, Shane Bennett, K Bennett; J Barron, P Hogan; J Fagan, J Prendergast, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, P Curran.

GALWAY (SHC v Waterford) - D Fahy; S Cooney, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, Daithí Burke, A Harte; S Loftus, C Mannion; J Cooney, C Whelan, C Cooney; S Linnane, J Canning, B Concannon.

****

For tomorrow’s other big hurling qualifier – the clash of Cork and Clare at the LIT Gaelic Grounds – Rebel boss Kieran Kingston has followed suit with three changes of his own.

Full-back Damien Cahalane and veteran defender Eoin Cadogan are both ruled out, reportedly through illness and injury respectively, and their places go to Robert Downey and Luke Meade. Alan Cadogan is also recalled at corner-forward, Conor Cahalane dropping to the bench.

CORK (SHC v Clare) – P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, G Mellerick; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; S Harnedy, P Horgan, R O’Flynn; A Cadogan, S Kingston, J O’Connor.

****

KERRY skipper Paul Murphy must be content with a bench role once again for Sunday’s Munster SFC final revenge mission against Cork in Killarney.

Murphy didn’t start any of Kerry’s previous two provincial outings, against Clare and Tipperary, and the Rathmore man is once more listed among the subs as Mike Breen holds onto the No 5 jersey.

Peter Keane has announced an unchanged ‘15’ from the team that overcame the 2020 holders, Tipp, by 11 points. On that occasion the Kerry manager called on a familiar back-up second half artillery of Murphy, Tommy Walsh, Killian Spillane, Jack Barry and Tadhg Morley – and all five are again listed among the replacements.

KERRY (SFC v Cork) – S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; M Burns, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, P Clifford.