GAA survey concludes way below par female coaching ratio of 20%

A survey dubbed “the largest ever coach development survey undertaken in Irish sport” has concluded that there remains an underrepresentation of females involved in coaching Gaelic games.

A collaboration by the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association, the findings of ‘Coaching and Coach Education in Gaelic games: A Baseline Report’ - a 78-page document that collated the responses of over 10,400 coaches - were published today.

It paints a generally positive picture of a highly committed, mostly qualified and voluntary coaching base, albeit a significant portion of whom crave greater support/structure within their clubs, as well as enhanced education.

Among the findings is confirmation that almost 80% of those who coach teams across all grades, codes and genders are male.

It also found that on average, those who coach teams commit seven-and-a-half hours a week, rising to nine hours on match weeks.

Already, the GAA have already moved to address some of the issues raised.

Read More

On foot of its findings, a motion to establish the role of coaching officer in every club will go before Congress next month.

In addition, two further studies; one of Gaelic Games at primary school level and another of female coaches in Gaelic Games, are currently being carried out and are expected to be published in the coming months.

The survey’s stated intentions were to establish, in detail, answers to the following questions:

- Who are the coaches of Gaelic games, and what is their level of involvement in coaching?

- What are the practices of Gaelic games coaches in fulfilling their role, currently and into the future?

- What are Gaelic games coaches’ experiences of coach education?

- What are Gaelic games coaches’ learning aspirations and development needs?

The coaches that participated were predominantly male (79%), aged between 25 – 54 (85.7%), and experienced, with 89.8% active for more than five years and 90% of whom have received some coaching qualification.

It found also that 70% of those involved were a parent of a player in their club and 26% of whom had little or no playing experience themselves.

Coaches in Gaelic games were reported as being very active: 39.8% are currently involved in coaching in multiple codes and a significant majority of whom do so on more than one day each week (78.3%).

Encouragingly for the governing bodies, some 63.1% of respondents said they intended to continue coaching for at least the next two years.

Of the potential threats to their continued involvement, the demands of work and family life were the most cited – almost three in four people said it was the issue most likely to force them to stop.

Of greater concern for the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association will be the 35% who cited scheduling of competitions as a major challenge and the 28.3% of whom stated that ‘poor games opportunities/structures’ were a concern.

The research study was led by the GAA’s Strategy, Insights, and Innovation Manager, Dr. Peter Horgan and supported by an expert advisory panel, composed of representatives of the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Associations, as well as researchers in coaching, education, sports management, economics, and statistics from Universities and Institutes of Technology across Ireland and overseas.