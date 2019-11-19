GAA 'surprised and disappointed' after Club Players Association withdraw from fixtures task force

The GAA has said that it is 'surprised and disappointed' after the Club Players Association decided to withdraw from the latest fixtures task-force, just just days before that body is due to deliver its conclusions to the GAA's Management Committee and Central Council.

The CPA, established three years ago to lobby for improved structures around fixtures for club players, sent an email to the chairman of the task force, Eddie O'Sullivan, on Monday night, outlining their decision.

They said they could not "in good conscience put our names to such a compromised document."

The CPA said it had come to the conclusion that the task force was a "Trojan Horse designed to give cover to GAA authorities to ratify the status quo while having the appearance of consultation and thoughtful deliberation."

A second tier championship, to be introduced in 2020, was passed at Special Congress in Cork last month.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the GAA said:

"The GAA is surprised and disappointed at the decision of the CPA to withdraw its representative Michael Higgins from the Fixture Calendar Review Task Force particularly at such an advanced stage and given that the work of the Task Force is nearing its completion. The group met for the first time on June 20 and consulted widely. It is understood that the Task Force analysed submissions, proposals and comments across a wide range of issues as outlined in their Terms of Reference.

"The Task Force was expected to develop proposals in a balanced way recognising and respecting the sometimes conflicting views and needs of the various stakeholders involved and the many individuals and groups that it consulted.

"It is understood that the CPA have been represented at all meetings of the Task Force and that they have fully engaged throughout."

The CPA expanded on their decision at a press briefing on Tuesday morning by stating how they had put forward "concrete plans at the start of the process which were not entertained."

They say that on an August 1 an email was circulated to members of the task force suggesting three "broad options."

In the same email, members were asked to review submissions from the general public.

The CPA claim that despite their best efforts the three "broad options" suggested in the email dominated all subsequent discussions which they say "not only made a mockery of asking the public for their opinion but it also contradicted the notion that 'everything was on the table'"

From the outset the CPA said they had reservations about the make up of the committee, revealing the had put forward the names of three independent chairpeople who they thought would be suitable for the post and the names of others who they felt could serve on the committee.

"We are bitterly disappointed and frustrated that this is an opportunity missed and that the GAA membership faces the real prospect of proposals coming forward to Congress that fall short of expectations and do not address the concerns of players and their teams as expressed in our core objectives.

"The CPA put forward concrete fixtures plans at the start of the process which were not entertained. And the CPA was the only member of the group to develop further plans during the process, responding to feedback in good faith. While not perfect, we believe those two plans are superior to any currently being advocated by the task force."

They said that they had hoped that at least one of their proposals would be adopted in the final report, adding that when they asked for a vote to measure support for that at a November 6 meeting they were refused.

"This is not a matter of sour grapes but illustrates in our view a reluctance to take on board differing views," they said at this morning,'s briefing, attended by eight members of their executive.

According to the CPA, a letter from Croke Park to CPA chairman Micheal Briody and GPA chief executive Paul Flynn, requesting both not to take part in a radio discussion on the tier two proposal prior to Special Congress as it "may not impact positively on the workings of the Fixtures Review Committee".

However, the letter sent from Croke Park to the CPA and GPA, which the CPA attached to their statement, on the radio discussion merely points out that GAA president John Horan and Director-General Tom Ryan would not be taking part because of the impact which they felt it would have on the task force. They didn't directly request either Briody or Flynn not to take part.

Online Editors