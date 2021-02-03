GAA setting new standard with bans for Paddy Tally and Ronan McCarthy

Counties usually take their lead from Croke Park. But in the case of two inter-county football managers who have been left to fight three-month bans, it may be a case that Croke Park has taken a lead from its counties.

Last October, a Dungarvan player played in the county intermediate football final as he awaited the results of a Covid test that subsequently came in positive after the game was played.

Waterford’s management committee had the conviction to strip Dungarvan of their title and propose suspensions for a number of individuals who were attached to the team and club.

It's easier to say 'it had to be done' than to actually go and do it, especially for a county dealing with a club that has just won a championship title and where there will be a lot of interaction between them on a regular basis. But not only did Waterford take a tough line on the matter, Dungarvan accepted the penalties, lost their title and moved on.

The natural instinct to challenge and seek loopholes was set aside in a Covid environment. For the GAA, at local and national level, a new bar had been set and a strong message had been sent by a county board.

For Mayo county board last month it was a lot more straightforward to suspend three members of their backroom team for three months for their breach of protocols in covertly gaining access to Croke Park without the required authorisation on All-Ireland football final day, especially when presented with the CCTV footage of how they did it.

Getting a handle on unauthorised training sessions, whether at home or abroad, has been a challenge that the GAA hasn't always risen to. Efforts to rein in those who transgressed during winter moratoriums and warm-weather training camps either didn’t have the conviction or delivered penalties that really didn't stack up to meaningful deterrents. Loss of home venue for a league match is more than manageable.

Covid has changed a lot of how the GAA does its business and dealing with breaches of the suspension of collective training in the midst of an extreme public health crisis features highly in that.

Down's Paddy Tally and Cork's Ronan McCarthy are the unlucky ones because quite a few more had been coming together in a similar manner in the days when Down and Cork held the gatherings/team bonding sessions that became the subject of investigations.

If news of Down and Cork facing investigations cooled the practice of collective sessions in some counties, the outcome of those investigations will have made just about every manager sit up and take notice. Apart from flagging how seriously, like one of its units last October, it is taking such breaches in a Covid environment, it is intended as a statement to any other potential transgressors.

No doubt some of McCarthy and Tally's sideline colleagues are thinking 'there but for the grace of God go I'.