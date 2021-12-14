GAA set to unveil new method of calculating funding for coaching and games development

The GAA are set to unveil a new method of calculating how much counties receive from Croke Park’s multi-million-euro budget on coaching and games development.

In a letter sent on Monday to all County Board chairs and treasurers, Association director general Tom Ryan revealed that a Croke Park sub-committee is currently ‘devising a model and mechanism for the distribution of coaching and games funding.’

The revelation comes while a motion on this thorny topic, drawn up by a group headed by former Westmeath football John Connellan, is being debated at GAA Conventions.

The motion, which has already been passed by delegates at the Mayo and Roscommon county convention asks that the GAA’s coaching and development fund be allocated to individual counties based on registered GAA members.

Former Galway football manager and player Alan Mulholland, who is chairman of the Salthill-Knocknacarra club has calculated that Galway GAA could employ at least nine additional coaches if grants from Croke Park were handed out based on membership.

In his letter to County Board officials Tom Ryan reveals that a subgroup of the Central Games Development Committee are working on the new formula which it is hoped will ‘serves the needs, culture, and ethos of our organisation with the aims of increasing participation, maximising performance and growing and sustaining the work of our volunteers.’

Ryan reveals that an analysis of games development fund for the last normal operating year 2019, was presented to the Association’s Management Committee by the GAA’s Director of Games Development, Shane Flanagan in May.

The new sub-group was tasked with:

Reviewing current funding structures and identify the principles by which funding should be awarded.

Identifying Coaching and Games needs that qualify for funding.

Outlining mechanisms, structures and systems that are required to implement the process.

Recommending an appropriate system of governance to accompany the distribution of funding.

“Evidence and data have been driving the process to date and to this end the group is comprised of people with expertise in sports development, business, finance, and data analysis. Independent external advice has also been sought,” said the letter.

“A set of principles was agreed to guide the development of the new model to ensure all counties are supported through creation of clear criteria and the application of an equitable model to support the allocation of funding,” according to Ryan.

According to the letter what’s described as a ‘key milestone’ has been reached by the sub-committee and they have come up with a new model for the allocation of funding.

“Over the next week the National Finance Committee and Coiste Bainistíochta (Management Committee) will be consulted. Thereafter, meetings with the counties will be arranged at which point we will outline other actions for completion as part of the process,” according to Ryan.

Judging by the tone of the letter the new system could be place before next year’s GAA Congress in February which could circumvent the debate on the Connellan motion.

There is no indication in the letter that the GAA will be willing to compensate counties who believe their funding was inadequate over the last decade.

According to Mulholland, Galway have been allocated the second worst share of total coaching grants by Croke Park based on both head of population and by the combined membership of clubs in the county.

“In the period from 2007 to 2020, the GAA have allocated €57.7m in coaching grants to counties across the country. Dublin GAA have received €20.1m (35%) of the total amount,” he states.

“Galway GAA, by stark contrast, have only received €1,309,339 or two percent of the total. As per the last census, Dublin GAA have effectively received €14.72 per head of population whilst Galway GAA have received the second lowest in the country at €5.06 per head of population.

“In reality, in this same period, based on head of population, Galway GAA should have received (if done on an equal basis based on population) €1.45m extra. And to give a further example, Cork GAA should have received €3.2m extra based on their population total as per the last census,” said Mulholland in a letter to clubs seeking support for the ‘Connellan’ motion which will be discussed to the Galway Convention tonight.