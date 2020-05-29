GAA seek to re-open facilities at end of June

For now, clubs with designated walkways can open from Monday June 8, the start of phase two of the Government roadmap, once they have provided an adequate management plan to Croke Park (stock photo)

The GAA will look to re-open its facilities at the end of June when the planned phase three of the Government's roadmap outlining an easing of Covid-19 emergency restrictions kicks in.

More than three weeks ago the Association indicated that facilities would remain shut until July 20, phase four of the roadmap.

But an update issued on Friday afternoon clears the way of a review of that decision in line with phase three on June 29, three weeks ahead of the original schedule.

"We do not envisage a return to training in small groups in Phase Two and pitches and playing areas are to remain closed. However, as per the government roadmap, this may be reviewed in Phase Three," the statement read.

For now, clubs with designated walkways can open from Monday June 8, the start of phase two of the Government roadmap, once they have provided an adequate management plan to Croke Park.

The GAA also confirmed that once phase two of the roadmap is implemented it will publish a 'Return to Safe Activity' document that outlines the safeguards required to re-open facilities, a clear indication that phase three is now a target date.

"This document will require approval from the government's own expert group on Return to Sport, which we continue to work with. This group currently considers Gaelic games a ‘Phase 4’ sport," the statement read.

GAA president John Horan had indicated the possibility of quicker movement, stating this week that the two-metre social distancing provision was a difficulty to any return to play. But that left open the possibility that any reduction in that distance, not under consideration for recommendation by the chief medical officer Tony Holohan at present, could advance things.

The GAA also confirmed that the Kellogs Cup camps were still on course to be held, stating that "subject to the country moving onto the next phase of its recovery, we will provide more details about this initiative.

"The GAA has stuck rigidly to the government’s plan and dates from the outset of this outbreak and will continue to do so, taking advice from medical experts and our own Advisory Committee.

"We reaffirm our position that no one is keener to return to games and general games-related activity but this will only be considered when it is acceptable to do so to maximise the safety and well-being of our players, members and wider society."

