GAA schedule All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals for same date as World Cup final

The GAA has fixed this year’s All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals for the same date as the FIFA World Cup final.

St Thomas’ clash with Dunloy will throw in at 1.30 on Sunday, December 18th while the much-anticipated clash between Ballyhale Shamrock and Ballygunner – a rematch of this year’s All-Ireland final – is down for 3.30pm.

The World Cup final will kick off in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar at 3pm the same afternoon.

A clash had been anticipated, albeit not for both matches, which will be staged in Croke Park and shown live on TG4.

A wedding in St Thomas’ on December 17 was expected to push the Galway winners’ last-four game against Ulster champions Dunloy or Slaughtneil to the following day.

However, the Ballyhale/Ballygunner match had initially been mooted for a Saturday throw-in.