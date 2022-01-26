GAA say that 'official team personnel' cannot act as a Maor Uisce

The GAA have closed the door on "official team personnel" acting as a 'Maor Uisce' or wearing communication devices to convey messages to players under new rules distributed to all county and club secretaries this morning.

The letter signed by President Larry McCarthy and the GAA’s Director General Tom Ryan officially removed the water break from all competitions "with immediate effect" ahead of the start of the Allianz FL this weekend.

It also confirmed the return of the 'Maor Uisce' – two per team – with strict guidelines around who can fill the role as they "must be over 18 years of age and "may not enter the field of play".

The 'Maor Uisce' must be "at least two metres from the sideline”, although it was not stated that players must leave the pitch to take water on board, while restrictions are in place to prevent any member of "official team personnel" from filling the role with no communication to team management permitted.

"Official team personnel (Selectors/Coaches), substitutes, injured players or members of the extended panel may not act as Maoir Uisce," the officially GAA correspondence read.

"In the event that any official team personnel, injured player(s) or a member of the extended panel act as a Maoir Uisce, any breach of rule, shall be considered as a Misconduct at Games by Team Officials infraction.

"Maoir Uisce are not permitted to have/use Communications devices i.e. walkie talkies. In Hurling the Maoir Uisce will also act as Hurley Carriers & may enter the field of play with a replacement hurley when necessary."

A host of hurling sides got around the termination of the 'Maor Foirne’ role at Congress last year, also known as the 'runner' who regularly passed messages onto players on the pitch, by instead deploying them as hurley carriers.

Tommy Dunne (Tipperary), Diarmuid 'The Rock' O’Sullivan (Cork), Martin Comerford (Kilkenny) and Niall Corcoran (Wexford) were among those selectors/coaches who acted as a 'Maor Caman' last year when a rule amendment saw selectors allowed to fulfill that role, but that is no longer the case.

Hurley carriers are only permitted to enter the pitch to offer a replacement stick and "a team official shall not enter the field of play" at any other stage of a game, unless the referee gives "permission to a Team Medical Officer or one authorised official to enter the field of play to examine an injured player”.

Penalties for infractions on match day are a yellow card with the offender ordered from the pitch enclosure for a second breach by a second yellow card followed by a red card and "debarred from the pitch enclosure for the remainder of the game, including any extra-time, when played, and he may not be replaced”.

A one-match suspension, in the same code and at the same level, is the penalty for "a second repeat infraction (i.e. a third ordering off)" as the GAA attempt to reduce the numbers involved in match day and potential flash points.

However, it does beg the question whether all of the above can be policed accordingly with even more responsibility on the match referee and extra duties being placed on his/her shoulders.