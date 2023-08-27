GAA Round-up: Kilmacud Crokes on course in Dublin SFC, as Jim McGuinness watches Naomh Conaill salvage draw

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness watches on during the Donegal SFC match between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's at Davy Brennan Memorial Park in Gortnamucklagh, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Castleknock were level at the three-quarter mark, 3-7 to 1-13, after five first-half points from play from Ciarán Kilkenny had left his team trailing by two points at the break. But Hugh Kenny’s goal gave Crokes impetus and they kicked on from there to win by 4-11 to 1-14.

Brian Ashton’s goal gave Ballymun Kickhams a 1-9 to 0-7 win over Templeogue Synge Street, their first of the campaign, while St Jude’s beat 14-man St Vincent’s 4-11 to 0-11 after Seán Lambe’s red card.

Na Fianna got their campaign back on track over the weekend with a 3-13 to 0-15 win over Whitehall Colmcille with a Conor McHugh penalty and two David Lacey goals giving them a 3-6 to 0-7 interval lead, while Conor Guilfoyle’s 64th-minute point gave Thomas Davis a 1-10 to 1-9 win over Raheny. Ballyboden St Enda’s were pushed hard by Ballinteer St John’s before they emerged with a 1-17 to 1-13 win.

In Donegal, new boss Jim McGuinness was in the crowd at his home pitch in Glenties as Naomh Conaill came from behind to earn a draw with St Eunan’s, thanks to Ethan O’Donnell’s equaliser, in a repeat of last year’s senior final.

​The focus in Kerry was on the intermediate championship where Fossa, David and Paudie Clifford’s club, lost to Glenflesk, 4-12 to 0-20, but it was enough to secure a quarter-final draw against Castleisland Desmonds who were six-point winners over Austin Stacks, Munster champions just two years ago. Stacks have still made it through to the last eight where they will play Glenflesk.

In the senior club championship there were wins for Dr Crokes over Rathmore, 1-15 to 1-11, and Dingle over Kerins O’Rahillys, 3-18 to 0-14, while Spa beat Kenmare Shamrocks by 1-14 to 1-13 and Templenoe had a one-point win over Na Gaeil, 1-10 to 0-12.

Waterford are in the hunt for a new manager after Ephie Fitzgerald stepped down from the post after two years in charge, leaving Waterford the fourth Munster county with a senior vacancy. Tipperary and Clare have yet to fill but Limerick appointed Jimmy Lee last weekend.

Galway have appointed their two-time All-Ireland football medal winner Derek Savage as manager of their U-20 team. Savage will be joined by his former Galway colleague Ja Fallon and Gareth Bradshaw, Damien Dowd, Declan Burke and Paul Harty. He replaces Donal Ó Fatharta who has managed the U-20s for the last four years, winning an All-Ireland title in 2020.

In Mayo, Kevin McLoughlin became the second player in almost two weeks to announce his retirement, following on from Jason Doherty. McLoughlin’s Mayo career spanned 15 years after making his 2009 debut.

He played 91 league games for Mayo, scoring 5-105, and made 77 championship appearances scoring 6-71. His 168 appearances (11-176) puts him ninth in the all-time Mayo scoring list and third in the appearance list.