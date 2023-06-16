GAA roadshow discusses season streamlining, change in minor competitions and U-20 conflict

Clare's Adam Hogan is an example of a player who missed the Munster U-20 championship due to his involvement at senior level. Photo: Sportsfile

Separating the Joe McDonagh Cup from the Liam MacCarthy Cup in the same year was discussed by Leinster counties as part of a provincial roadshow conducted by Croke Park administrators this week to extract feedback on potential competition and format schedule changes into the future.

The roadshow began in Munster on Monday night, went to Connacht on Tuesday, Leinster on Wednesday and concluded in Ulster last night.

County chairs, secretaries and Central Council delegates met with administrators, including the chairman of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) Derek Kent and director of club, player and games administration, Feargal McGill, to discuss a suite of proposals that are in the pipeline.

Séamus Kenny, part of the national development control committee, also delivered a presentation on possible changes to All-Ireland minor competition structures.

Joe McDonagh Cup teams have predominantly been from Leinster and the suggestion to remove the entry path to the MacCarthy Cup for finalists was well received.

The All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals take place this weekend with the All-Ireland quarter-finals a week later.

But by unhooking the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists from the MacCarthy Cup there is a growing belief that it would create more time for the provincial championships to play out and it would see a Joe McDonagh Cup team hurl longer into the summer, possibly playing a final as a curtain-raiser to an All-Ireland semi-final.

County officials discussed other ways to streamline the current season with the future of league finals in football and hurling up for discussion again.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 16th June

Last September, the CCCC proposed not having league finals but the move was rejected by Central Council. Support for removing league finals from the schedule was stronger however at this week’s meeting on the basis that the season requires more time to breathe.

As it was, Mayo, Sligo and Wicklow all contested league finals and were out in championship action a week later.

The value of pre-season competitions was also debated as was the further extension of the inter-county season into August. Not surprisingly, Cork and Galway were the most ardent opponents to any such move, given the scale of their club programmes.

With 250 clubs and 400 adult teams, Cork consistently make the point that they don’t have enough time as it is to complete their programme, allowing for the certainty of a starting date and the provision of the majority of games in daylight and with good underfoot conditions.

The issue of allowing players to participate concurrently in U-20 and senior competition, a contentious one over the last few seasons and particularly this year with Clare U-20 captain Adam Hogan and Cork defender Eoin Downey missing out on their respective Munster campaigns, was also raised with consensus that counties should decide policy on this themselves in the future.

One potential proposal that won’t be revisited, following the consultation, is a switch to U-19 at inter-county level with counties making clear their resistance to that.

A motion to that effect lost with 55pc of the vote at Congress in 2022 but when it was returned by the Age Grades Committee to Central Council for approval last December, it was rejected there. Now, it seems the door has been shut on it firmly.

Proposals to reform the All-Ireland minor football championship have also been discussed. After a motion to restore minor competitions from U-17 to U-18 was defeated at the most recent Congress, the national development control committee has sought to bring change and introduce a development element to minor competitions.

But counties have made clear their preference to retain a provincial competition structure initially and are more likely to support a three-tier All-Ireland minor competition after that.

That would see the eight provincial finalists continue to contest All-Ireland quarter-finals in tier one but the eight beaten provincial semi-finals would contest a tier two competition with the other 15 counties contesting three tier, most likely in a round-robin format.

A possible U-20 qualifier or B competition, beyond the provincial championships, may also be looked at.

The CCCC intends to send out a questionnaire to counties, based on the discussions they’ve had this week, to counties as part of a further information-gathering exercise.