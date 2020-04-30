GAA reveals 36 players in Carlow senior football panel completed anti-doping training this year

All 36 of last year's Carlow senior football panel received formal anti-doping training, according to the GAA, who also revealed that the same number of players from the squad had undertaken a similar educational course in 2020.

The information is contained in a statement released this afternoon by Croke Park outlining the extent of its anti-doping provisions following the acceptance of a four-year suspension by Carlow footballer Ray Walker.

It does not, however, specify whether Walker was one of the 36.

In a personal statement released through the GPA on Tuesday, Walker was critical of the lack of education he received in the four months between rejoining the Carlow squad and submitting a positive test for meldonium.

He insisted that "from the time that I re-joined the Carlow panel in November to the time the test took place in February, I did not receive any anti-doping training or education."

Today, the GAA outlined how over 2,000 players had received "formal education" with regard to anti-doping protocols.

Noting "while it is ultimately the responsibility of individual players to be aware of the provisions of the Irish Anti-Doping Rules, including items on the Prohibited List, the GAA, in conjunction with Sport Ireland, and with the support of the GPA and of backroom personnel involved with all of its inter-county teams, has established an extensive anti-doping education programme for inter-county players over the last number of years."

They went on to explain that "the Association has trained a total of 46 anti-doping tutors and makes education available to its players through a combination of face to face workshops or through completion of the GAA's online anti-doping course.

"In excess of 2,100 players received formal education in 2019 in this manner. To date in 2020, more than 2,200 players have completed formal education.

"In addition, completion of formal Anti-Doping education before March 31st annually has been a pre-requisite for participation in the Government Support Schemes for inter-county players since 2018."

In what reads like a rebuttal to Walker's claim, the statement continues: "For the record, last year 36 players on the Carlow Football Panel completed formal anti-doping education.

"As of today, 36 players in the 2020 squad have also done so.

"Sport Ireland conduct well in excess of 100 tests per year on inter-county players (137 tests were carried out in 2019), both in competition and out of competition (i.e. at team training sessions).

The statement concludes: "While the GAA is disappointed to note another adverse analytical finding, the Association remains committed to upholding the provisions of the Irish Anti-Doping Rules and will continue its ongoing efforts to provide education and advice to its players in this context."

Online Editors