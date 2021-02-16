GAA reveal €34m loss in 2020 following worst financial year in association history

GAA losses for 2020 have been officially posted at €34.1m, incorporating Croke Park stadium, and central, provincial and county levels.

The losses for the GAA at central level came in at €15.6m, a further €10.2m deficit was recorded for the stadium after close to a full year of inactivity, a €1.3m loss on the injury fund and other areas while the four provinces and county boards made up the remaining €8m.

It compares to an overall surplus of €8m in 2019 with Croke Park's retained €3m surplus and the counties and provinces collectively profiting by €5m.

Overall revenues, at €31.4m, are back to where they were around 20 years ago, Croke Park finance director Ger Mulryan reported as he reflected on the worst year financially that the association has ever recorded.

Gate revenue, which was a record €36.1m in 2019, was down to just €3.67m in 2020, courtesy of the All-Ireland club championship conclusion and the first five rounds of the league which were played with crowds before Covid restrictions kicked in.

Commercial revenues, made up of media and sponsorship contracts that were reduced on a one-off basis by 25 per cent, dropped significantly from €20.7m in 2019 to €8.7m over the 12 months to the end of last October.

Some of the reduced money has, however, been carried over into 2021 accounts to reflect the bulk of those championships games that were played in November and December.

State funding was the biggest source of income with €18.5m recorded in the last financial year, some 59 per cent of all Central Council revenues, though the figure is higher at €23m through the €14m negotiated for the running of the championships and a further €9m from the €85m 'Rescue Fund for Sport.'

Collective teams costs came in at €18.8m, despite so much activity being pushed into the 2021 financial year with championship games in November and December.

But a streamlined support scheme devised last September that saw expenses underwritten centrally to players and counties on the basis of three collective sessions per week, with limits on squads and backroom team personnel, has helped to bring some control to an area that was a real concern in Director-General Tom Ryan's annual report to Congress last year.

"I believe we may have landed on a formula that will serve us well when we return to a new calendar," said Mulryan.

Distribution to the Gaelic Players Association dropped to €1.3m, largely due to the drop in commercial revenue, which generates a 15 per cent dividend for the players' body.

The GAA's administration cost base dropped from €11.3m to €9.4m, primarily through salary deferrals and additional savings in marketing, meeting and travel costs in the second half of the year and Mulryan expects further reductions in 2021.

All staff, including the 365 games development coaches, have been retained but the drop in expenditure on coaching and games development was significant, down from €15.5m to €6.4m.

Some €5.3m in grants were paid out in the first half of the financial year to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, and projects in Fermanagh, Longford and Antrim.

In his 2021 report to Congress next week, Ryan has described the failure to complete the club championship programmes in October, as "a matter of real regret", adding "regret also that this was largely our own fault."

The GAA ceased club activity at adult level after a number of incidents relating to congregations during and after county finals became apparent.

"That day and decision weighed heavily on me. Our job is to promote games, not to stop them but there was a greater imperative that we couldn't shy away from."

Some 11 senior finals remain to be played and while Ryan says it is a "big priority" in 2021, it was a "regrettable blight on an otherwise excellent programme of games."

On a positive note, Ryan feels the GAA can recover quickly, once Covid has been sufficiently suppressed.

"It was vital that we didn't fold the tent and give up. The association will flourish again, long after this pandemic is over," he wrote.

Online Editors