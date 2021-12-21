GAA reserve replays for All-Ireland final stalemates

Croke Park will only see All-Ireland final replays in the future.

Replays will now only happen if an All-Ireland final finishes level, after the GAA moved to further reduce the inter-county footprint on their fixtures calendar.

Speaking today at the official publication of next year’s master fixture list, the GAA's director of player, club, and games administration Feargal McGill said the Association had taken the anticipated hit in revenue into account when making their decision.

“This all goes back to five, six, seven, eight years ago, where strategically we would have looked at the calendar and not been happy with the split between the time for club games and the time used for county games,” McGill explained.

“It was also influenced to some degree by the ESRI report and the findings of that, that the commitment required to play the inter-county game was more and more significant.

“So those two things were behind the moves to tighten the inter-county footprint. Central Council are fully aware of the revenue implications for it.

“But they absolutely took the decision in the interest of players and in the interest of club players, in particular.

“We do know that there will be a financial knock on. But so be it. The Association wasn’t created to make money. It was created to provide games.”

In 2018, the GAA took the decision that only finals – provincial and All-Ireland – would continue to go to a replay after teams have been level on 70 minutes.

All other provincial championship matches, as well as All-Ireland quarter-finals and semi-finals, had two periods of extra-time, lasting 10 minutes each. If the sides are still level at that stage, a replay was required.

Over the past two years, replays had been completely abandoned due to the effects of the pandemic on the GAA calendar though it was confirmed today that despite planning for a 'normal year', it would continue to provide a winner on the day.

It was revealed today also that water breaks, a contentious development over the past two years, would remain in place for 2022 but under periodic review.

The GAA are pressing ahead with their published list of 2022 fixtures, despite the lingering threat of further restrictions.

A new inter-county season will begin just days into the new year with the return of the provincial pre-season competitions amid expectations of record high Covid case numbers due to the Omicron variant.

McGill said the Association was proceeding as planned until government policy tells them otherwise.

“It completely depends on government regulations, both north and south of the border. All we can do for the moment is put our best foot forward,” he explained.

“Our plan is to complete the entire games programme again. If government regulations change, then we’ll have to change. And it will all depend on when they change, to what extent they change, etc.

“So it’s as simple as that. It’s keeping an eye on the environment around us. The one advantage we have is that we’ve been through this before and we’re used to thinking on our feet when it comes to Covid.”