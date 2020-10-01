GAA renews call to end handshakes and huddles after NPHET engagement

The GAA has urged its members to "actively discourage" huddles before, during and after games. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The GAA has urged all its units to renew a collective effort to "actively discourage" huddles before, during and after games.

In a note to counties the GAA said the message came following engagement with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and as part of a policy of reviewing Covid restrictions on an ongoing basis.

The Association is also asking units to avoid team photographs unless in seated area conforming to social distancing, handshakes between other players and personnel and celebrations and commiserations involving close, physical contact.

The advisory comes out of concern at rising instances of such huddles, celebrations and handshakes that have been evident as county finals, and all the emotion they bring, have played out.

Players are reminded to follow public health advice with regard to personal hygiene and etiquette, social distance from broadcasters when being interviewed and not to swap shirts or congregate in indoor areas or passing through pitch-side tunnels at the same time.

"We appreciate the challenges some of these restrictions pose but as public health measures and as part of GAA efforts to tackle the spread of the virus, compliance is crucial," the advisory reads.

