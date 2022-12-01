| 8.6°C Dublin

GAA rejection of rainbow-coloured numbers flies in face of previous policies

Donnchadh Boyle

Comment

David Clifford in action for UL wearing the jersey with a rainbow trim on the sleeve to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Quickly, and not for the first time, a GAA decision became a political football.

On the back of a request from their charity partner Mindspace Mayo, the county put in a request to use rainbow-coloured numbers for the upcoming national league.

