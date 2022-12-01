GAA rejection of rainbow-coloured numbers flies in face of previous policies

Quickly, and not for the first time, a GAA decision became a political football.

On the back of a request from their charity partner Mindspace Mayo, the county put in a request to use rainbow-coloured numbers for the upcoming national league.

It was to be a gesture of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, a seemingly simple and straight forward one. But delegates at a Mayo County Board meeting were told Croke Park had stepped in to refuse permission and were not for turning.

They were not against campaigns of that ilk, per se – and are open to a rainbow laces or an armband campaign – but reasoned that playing gear should be left alone.

However, and the GAA should know, there’s rarely room for nuance in issues like this.

Some joined the pile-on, condemning the organisation and pointing out that jerseys were fine to be changed when it came to the displaying of corporate logos.

Others insisted sport should be just that – sport – and getting involved in what one social media user branded ‘gesture politics’ should be kept far from the playing fields.

The GAA’s decision evoked the whole spectrum of opinion.

Read More

It’s understood that at least part of this story was in train before the World Cup in Qatar kicked-off and before European nations bowed to Fifa pressure not to wear ‘OneLove’ armbands.

But developments in Qatar and Castlebar were inextricably linked and cast this decision in a different light.

The case against the GAA is strong. They reasoned that playing gear was “sacrosanct” but allowances were made when it came to Tipperary reverting to their old colours for the centenary of Bloody Sunday, while UL’s gear for third-level competitions already includes a rainbow trim on the sleeves.

They hit the headlines in a similar way in 2015, when referee David Gough was refused permission to wear a rainbow wristband. On that occasion, they had some cover with the same-sex referendum around the corner and the GAA’s long-standing position that it was apolitical, but it still put the organisation in an uncomfortable light. Their stance here isn’t helped when precedence from other codes is considered.

The FAI have been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last few years – but, in 2018, they did exactly what Mayo had requested and wore rainbow numbering in an Ireland friendly game against the United States.

League of Ireland clubs Galway United and Cork City have made similar moves.

Their decision to refuse Mayo’s application also doesn’t tally with some of their recent activities.

In 2019, the GAA were officially represented in the Pride Parade for the first time. They are also the first sporting organisation here to appoint a national diversity and inclusion officer.

The founder of Na Gaeil Aeracha, the GAA’s first explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive team, spoke glowingly of the support they received from the GAA, centrally, and from Dublin when they set up in recent years.

The GPA, the organisation’s players body which is funded by the GAA, have a specifically-convened LGBTQ+ committee, which is in the process of exploring ways to make the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association more welcoming, while the GAA’s ‘belong’ manifesto makes a point of there being a place for everyone in the organisation.

Earlier this year, they called on club units to “show their visibility on pride weekend and express solidarity”.

For years, the GAA have been making strides to be more inclusive. But, in this instance, it’s difficult to escape the feeling that they kicked a bad wide.