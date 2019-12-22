'GAA refs not ready to monitor concussions' - former inter-county official Brian Gavin

At the recent Offaly GAA convention an amendment to Rule 1.5 (b) of the official rules handbook – which governs the use of blood subs – was proposed by St Rynagh’s club which, if approved by the 2020 Congress, could result in the referee deciding when a player should leave the field due to a head injury.

The motion is due to be discussed further in the new year, but Gavin (right) warned about fears of the rule being abused, while he also wonders about its implementation at underage or junior grade games, where qualified team doctors are not usually present.

“I don’t think the referees are qualified to decide whether a chap is concussed or not. Obviously, you’d have to check with a physio or a doctor,” said Gavin.

“You’d just hope that if we do allow a player off that has had a head injury, you’d wonder is it really genuine? Because you will have the odd team trying to test you at the end.

“Maybe a team might have used all their five subs, maybe the maor foirne might come in a minute or two earlier to tell a lad to go down with a head injury, especially if they want to make a substitution or if they have used up their quota.

“Most senior teams will have a qualified physio or a doctor at some level. But it would be very hard to monitor. It is something that we have to look at anyway. There is no time to panic just yet, we’ll see how it unfolds.”

Current GAA guidelines for referees, players and team officials say that ‘a player should be removed immediately from the field of play’ if there are any signs leading to the suspicion of concussion. The player cannot return to the field, but any replacement for that player must be part of the current six substitutes allowed.

The referees’ guidelines also state that a referee cannot remove the player from the action, but must inform the team medic or official to do so if they have suspicions about a player’s well-being.

Gavin insisted any rule change has to be rigorously debated.

“Normally in any game as referees we stop the game when there is a head injury, but the situation is a little bit worrying.

“It has come up at the Offaly convention and it will be debated further at Congress or at Croke Park level.

“It will have to be monitored, and we’ll see if it’s let in and if it’s completely allowed.

“You see it in rugby, it is a very dangerous situation with any type of concussion. It has to be debated at great lengths but if everyone gets around the table we’ll get the right result.”

Online Editors