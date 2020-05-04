GAA referees ready to run for Pieta House this week

HIGH-PROFILE GAA referees such as David Gough, James Owens, Joe McQuillan and Fergal Horgan will be among 72 whistlers who will complete a virtual All-Ireland Championship run totalling 810km this weekend.

The GAA’s National Panel of Gaelic Football and Hurling Referees developed the novel idea to support the wonderful work of Pieta House by doing the run on the original date for the hugely successful Darkness into Light, as well as what would have been the first full weekend of the hurling and football championships.

The plan is for the 72 referees to individually cover 11.2km – the average distance ran by a referee in a senior Inter-county championship match – with their total combined distance taking them from their starting point at Wexford Park, on to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork and then up to MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey before completing their virtual journey in Croke Park.

Their progress can be tracked on their GoFundMe page and under the #RefereesRunForPietaHouse on social media where each referee will post a selfie after their run.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/RefereesChampionshipRunForPietaHouse

