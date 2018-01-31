GAA purchase 50 acre farm to provide playing surface replacements for Croke Park and other stadia

THE GAA enjoyed a bumper 2017 generating total revenue of €65.6m, an increase of nine percent on the previous year.

The growth was due to a 24 percent increase in attendances at games in the All-Ireland football championship allied to big jump in revenue from the GAA's new media contracts – including their controversial deal with Sky.

A €1.5m increase in gate receipts for the football championship helped pushed the total figure for games under the control of the Central Council to a record €34.4m for the 2017 season. Commercial revenue totalled €19m compared to €17.9m in 2016. Total revenue for the football championship amounted to €16.4 million – compared to €15m in 2016 even though there was an All-Ireland final replay two seasons ago.

Last year there were replays in the All-Ireland quarter-final and semi-final both involving Mayo and the GAA's Financial Director Tom Ryan acknowledged that Mayo's extended run through the qualifiers help boost the figures. There was an even more significant increase in gate receipts for the hurling championship with a 26% growth from €8.5m in 2016 to €10.7m last year. The growth was attributed to the successes on the field achieved by Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

It should be noted that these figures do not include any gate receipts from games in the provincial championships. It was revealed at a Croke Park briefing that only about 40 of the 360 games of the Central Council generate profit – with the majority of these games in the All-Ireland football series.

From a financial point of view the biggest headache facing the GAA is an alarming increase in insurance costs with the association facing a claim of €12m – €7m of which are related to none match-day activities. Meanwhile, the Croke Park Stadium which operates as a separate financial entity, generated a turnover of €42.7m which yielded a profit of €10.9m with the stadium making a contribution of €7.5 to the Central Council.

It was revealed at the briefing that the GAA has purchased a 50 acre farm in Naul in north Dublin in order to harvest a replacement sod for Croke Park and ultimately other pitches such as Abbottstown and Pairc Ui Chaoimh. The new sod is expected to come on stream in 2019.

Even though there was a drop of over €200,000 in the grant which Dublin received towards Games Development last year they still received €1.2m in 2016 with Cork the next bigger recipient at €249,000.

Since the introduction of coaching grants in 2007, Dublin has received more than €16.m in funding directly from Croke Park with Cork the next biggest recipients at just over €1m.

