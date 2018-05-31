More than half the counties in the country are under investigation for allegedly breaking the regulations on training camps and challenge games.

GAA probe: More than half the counties in Ireland under investigation for training camp breaches

It comes just eight months after the rules were enthusiastically endorsed at a special Congress and is seen as a serious challenge to the GAA authorities.

The Irish Independent understands that ten counties have admitted that their squads embarked on extended squad getaways - although some are claiming that no rule was broken - while further clarification is being sought from another seven. Armagh footballers and Wexford hurlers travelled to Portugal, Dublin footballers went to France, while many other counties had get-togethers at various locations in Ireland.

Under rule, no training camps - at home or abroad - are allowed except in the ten days before a Championship game. Challenge games are also banned except on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Both rules were introduced to provide more time for club programmes, especially in April and early May.

The training camp rule has been in place for a few years but was largely ignored because it carried no sanction. Special Congress closed that loophole last September, adding a penalty whereby a county would forfeit one home game in the following year's Allianz League. It was expected that county boards would ensure that the new regulations were upheld, but that has clearly not been the case this year.

As reports of violations emerged, Croke Park wrote to counties asking if they were involved. The responses are now being considered by the GAA Management Committee, headed by president John Horan and director-general Tom Ryan prior to deciding what action to take. Wexford hurlers and Dublin footballers insisted earlier this month that their overseas trips did not involve training. Wexford joint captain, Lee Chin, said that a trip to Portugal was organised by the players "to have a bit of fun in each other's company".

Ciarán Kilkenny and Michael Darragh Macauley explained that Dublin's trip to France had a historical dimension as they had visited various war memorials.

