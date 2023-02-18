GAA President Larry McCarthy urges ‘no tolerance' approach towards foul language on sidelines

GAA president Larry McCarthy has used his address to Congress to double down on abuse of match officials and has advocated a "no tolerance" attitude towards foul language on the sideline.

McCarthy said he had made such a request to referees during a recent meeting focused on how respect for them could be "improved and maintained."

He suggested that the use of excessive foul language was a building block to more aggressive behaviour and should be stamped out.

"I asked the inter-county referees to adopt a no tolerance attitude to foul language on the sidelines," he said.

"The rationale is that foul language leads from poor behaviour to aggressive behaviour which, inevitably, leads to other issues. My request to all our referees is to adopt the same attitude, deal with foul language coming from team officials, mentors, or substitutes as soon as you hear it.

"Allowing it to permeate a game is not only unpleasant, it typically leads to other forms of misbehaviour."

He cited an example from a game he attended in London in the company of the London chairman Donal Corbett last summer where a team official was using foul language.

"It was a relegation battle, an intense game. When a team mentor started using foul language, Donal went to the sideline, spoke with the individual, and the foul language ceased," recalled McCarthy.

"The atmosphere around the game was significantly better as a result. No less passionate, but significantly more enjoyable for all involved. We should all be willing to do what Donal did," he said.

"History tells us that September and October are likely to be the most challenging time for respect towards local officials. That is when club matches begin to grow in importance, tensions rise, and people become more animated at games.

"It is the time that we need to be most vigilant to ensure that we avoid incidents such as those that besmirched the reputation of the Association last Autumn. One of those incidents is too many, but because of the rule changes that are before you today, we have the opportunity, should they occur, to deal with them in a manner which will act as a deterrent."

Meanwhile McCarthy has described the recalibration of the playing season as "a huge success."

"Club players now have certainty of fixture, are playing games generally in good weather and on good grounds and are enjoying their games more than ever. The length of time that club teams have together without interruption has allowed them to develop both on an individual player and on a collective basis. Players, teams and by extension clubs, are enjoying their involvement in CLG even more."

McCarthy suggested that on the first Sunday of last September there were 5,000 people playing senior championship hurling and football across the country.

"You can treble that number when you include intermediate and junior championships. In total then, you have 15,000 people playing championship hurling and football in good weather and on good ground.

"If traditionalists had their way, there would be 52 people participating in the All-Ireland senior hurling final," maintained, though 30 other counties would still be free to play club games at that stage anyway.

"To take those opportunities away from our clubs would be an abdication of our responsibility to provide a good programme of games for our players. "

McCarthy also spoke out against the competitiveness of underage games, particularly at Go Games level while also describing it as "disconcerting to see parents sue a club because of lack of playing time for a child.

"I accept totally that such behadiour is a complete outlier. But when you realise that lack of playing time was the complaint most often received by Children’s Officers in 30 of 32 counties last Autumn, it suggests that we may have an underlying issue that needs to be addressed. "When Our Go Games programme was launched it was rightfully lauded for its philosophy of inclusion and encouragement, essentially making sure all children had fun. We need to return to that founding philosophy. Competitive Go Games tournaments have no place on our calendar and I would ask you not to organise, endorse, or give permission for them to take place.

"The over emphasis on winning at such a young age is totally anathema to the philosophy of Go Games, is damaging to children, and deters people from involvement in the Association. Fun is good," he said, quoting the mantra of baseball team owner Mike Veeck.