GAA President Larry McCarthy urges Government to tackle online abuse

GAA president Larry McCarthy has used his address to Congress at the Connacht GAA centre of excellence today to urge the Government to look at ways to legislate against those who abuse amateur athletes online.

McCarthy said treating such abuse in the same way that "misinformation about political events was" as he reflected on another year when GAA players and management were in the line of fire across social media.

He has suggested a possible 'Protection of Volunteers in Amateur Sports Act' to deal with such abuse could be worth consideration by the relevant Oireachtas committee.

"In my remarks last year, I referenced Bob Costas and his comments about a corrosive assault on civility. I mentioned that in relation to social media, but it is equally relevant in terms of respect for referees, officials, and the disciplinary process, lack of respect for which can be seen as a small, but corrosive assault on civility," he said.

"I believe that the protection of amateur athletes and officials, in particular GAA, LGFA and Camogie players, through legislation should be investigated.

"The legislation would penalise severe, personal, and excessive criticism of amateur athletes and volunteers. A Protection of Volunteers in Amateur Sport Act might be considered by the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.

"This could entail the design and implementation of a means to initially identify, and then penalise, people who abuse amateur athletes and volunteer sport officials. One might ask ‘why only amateurs?’ Amateur athletes and officials return to their communities after their games, they are back at work shortly after their games, and, unlike professional athletes, are not the beneficiaries of practiced support when they are the focus of such criticism. The very nature of amateur sport suggests that they are the most vulnerable."

He acknowledged there would be difficulties around policing such abuse "and that there may be a fundamental peril in the danger of restricting speech in a democratic society."

But McCarthy wondered whether "Irish society (is) at a point where a formal, legislated, deterrent of social media abuse is warranted?

"Is the amateur player and official, and by extension the amateur ethos of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association, worth protecting, not completely at the expense of freedom of speech, but in a form that will prevent the continuation of abuse? Could abuse in online forums be treated in the same way that misinformation about political events was? Without knowing the technicalities of the process, it would appear that it is at least worth consideration at a formal level."

McCarthy also made strong reference to Ashling Murphy's tragic murder in Tullamore last month and how her memory should not be forgotten.

"As a society we need to learn lessons from the tragedy and one of those is that we need to improve the circumstances of our daughters, our sisters, and our mothers," he said.

"We need to show respect for all girls and women, and we need to call out people who do not."

And he recounted an engagement he had with the mother of an U-17 player not long after the Tullamore tragedy.

"In the wake of the tragedy, I received a note from a mother whose son is on an U17 county hurling panel. At the end of training the coach gathered the squad together, mentioned the death of Aisling and asked them to have respect for women and girls. As the mother rightly pointed out, the 37 lads heard the message, but it was passed on to 37 other people who would have been picking the lads up after training. And it was a simple, uncomplicated message, have respect for girls and women."

To mark International Womens Day on March 8, the president has proposed that coaches of all Gaelic games teams should take a minute to address the issue of how women are treated.

“Take one minute to mention to your team about respecting your female friends. Take a minute to call your buddy out if you don’t think what they are doing is right.

“It is a very simple idea. It is a simple gesture in memory of a wonderful young woman which hopefully will have an impact in creating a more respectful society."

McCarthy has also floated the prospect of more air domes, such as the Bekan development being built by the GAA in the future.