GAA president Larry McCarthy hopes to have 36,000 at All-Ireland semis and ‘maybe even more’ for finals

GAA president Larry McCarthy is hopeful around 36,000 supporters could be permitted to attend the All-Ireland semi-finals and that ‘maybe even more’ would be present at the All-Ireland finals.

Speaking on RTE Radio One, McCarthy expressed optimism that the recent easing of restrictions of crowds at outdoor events, which will see up to 18,000 people at Croke Park for this weekend’s Leinster SFC semi-finals, will continue into the summer.

“We don’t know what is coming down the track,” McCarthy said. “And yes I do I’ve a lot of concerns about the various variants and our ability to cope with it. But, look, we are on the right track, we are seeing participation, we are seeing kids going back into camps, club games going on up and down the country and hopefully we can keep on that track right through the autumn because we need county championships to be run and run effectively so that our county boards can generate income and we can begin to fund our teams again for the next season, for 2022.

“We’ve made very good progress in terms of intercounty attendances over the last couple of weeks thanks to the Minster for Sport Jack Chambers,” he continued.

Read More

“We’re now looking at 18,000 in Croke Park next weekend and hopefully we’ll ratchet that up to twice that by maybe the All-Ireland semi-finals. And I’m being hopeful here and maybe even more crowds at an All-Ireland final.

"But it all depends on our ability to stick to public health guidelines and this variant as well obviously. We will continue to be extremely careful. The clubs and county board have done a phenomenal job in terms of managing this but hopefully we will see larger crowds. And as I said to the minister in a conversation last week the more the merrier.”

McCarthy, the GAA’s first overseas president, also insisted that the data suggests the changes to the rules in hurling are having a positive effect despite the fall-out arising from Aidan McCarthy’s controversial black card in Clare’s Munster SHC defeat to Laois.

“The data tells us, and we’ve reviewed the data, that fouling is down. So the rule changes are effective.

"We will sit down at the end of the championship as we always do and review that again and see what the impact of the changes are, have discussions about it and if we need to change it we will do it but we consistently look at the data that comes back from games and we will continue to do that.

“There will be a review there always is a review of the result of the changes we make the stand committee on rules will look at it.”

The Cork native also insisted that one-sided contests such as Mayo’s hammering of Leitrim last Sunday are inevitable and pointed to the potential for change at Special Congress later this year.

“Inevitably when you have an open tier draw like that you’re going to have a one-sided contest, you’ve a tier one team against a tier four team it is inevitably going to happen. We are going to have quite a robust debate. As you know the fixtures review committee report is up for discussion at Special Congress as I would say the fall or the autumn so there will be quite a robust debate on that and it will give us an opportunity to review it and see where we are.

“Well any unwieldy scores like that (Mayo-Leitrim) are challenging but I would push the panic button quite yet.”